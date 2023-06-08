Robert De Niro, 75 and partner Tiffany Chen turn heads on the red carpet after the father-of-seven revealed plans to expand brood

Robert De Niro, 75, and his partner Tiffany Chen, 45, made their red carpet appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival this Wednesday, a mere month after they took the world by surprise, announcing they had welcomed a baby.

The opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, which Robert co-founded in response to the 9/11 attacks, was shining with a cavalcade of stars. Standing at the heart of this glitzy gathering were the duo, beaming with joy as new parents.

The couple's daughter, Gia, was born on April 6, but the news of her arrival was only shared publicly last month.

© Gary Gershoff Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the 2023 Tribeca Festival opening night

Now a father of seven – with his children's ages spanning from 51 years to two months – Robert and his partner, Tiffany held hands and posed together at the star-studded event.

Tiffany, dressed in a chic black cocktail dress, perfectly complemented her partner’s casual yet sophisticated ensemble of a loose suit over an untucked polo shirt. The film veteran was also spotted catching up with his Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal and heartthrob actor Matt Damon on the red carpet.

© Gary Gershoff Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter just one month ago

Reflecting on his recent fatherhood, the Godfather actor humorously shared with Extra ahead of the Tribeca Film Festival that being a dad again has invigorated him: "I'm going to have a new one every year." The celebrated actor further opened up about his experiences with his newborn while on Today to discuss his new film, About My Father. Expressing his joy, Robert said: "It feels great, yeah," before delving into how his approach to parenting has matured over time.

"I have certain awareness — when you're older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics." he added, "You can't avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It's amazing, but I'm very happy about it."

© David M. Benett Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party

Robert first revealed Gia's birth during an interview with ET Canada last month. In a discussion about fatherhood in the context of his new film co-starring Sebastian Maniscalco, De Niro announced that he was now a proud father of seven.

His familial life is an ensemble cast of its own. His six other children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, shared with three different women. His first wife, Diahnne Abbott, 78, is the mother of Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46. Drena, originally Diahnne's daughter from a previous relationship, was adopted by Robert, taking his last name after he married Diahnne. Raphael is De Niro's first biological child and oldest son. The couple was married from 1976 until their official divorce in 1988.

