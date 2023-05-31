Meet the Celebrity OAPs (Old Age Papas): Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & more

Star men including Mick Jagger and Alec Baldwin are having babies later in life – what's your view?

Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at age 82, joining what we are dubbing the 'Celebrity OAP' gang. No, not old aged pensioners, they are the 'Celebrity Old Age Papas'.

Yes, it seems that for some older celebrity men, age is just a number when it comes to procreating in their senior years. It's a case of the more the merrier, and with all that wealth, nannies and housekeepers, parenting is that much simpler.

WATCH: Proud royal fathers around the world

Scarface actor Al is due to become a father again with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, the couple's representative told TMZ.

It will be Noor's first baby. However, Al is already dad to three children from previous relationships: the star shares twins Olivia and Anton James, 22, with actress Beverly D'Angelo, and has a daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Noor previously enjoyed a romance with The Rolling Stones frontman, and Al's fellow 'Celeb OAP' Mick Jagger.

© Dominik Bindl Al Pacino has become a dad again

MORE: Simon Cowell's son Eric beams in rare outing with parents - and he's just like his dad!

Read about more famous older fathers below…

Robert De Niro: dad at 79 © David M. Benett Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party Only recently, actor Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. In an interview with ET Canada, when asked about his six kids, De Niro corrected the interviewer, saying: "Seven, actually," adding: "I just had a baby." His other six children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, which he shares with three different women. Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, 78, who he married in 1976 and officially divorced from in 1988. He welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, Toukie Smith, 70. His second wife was Grace Hightower, 68 and they share Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11. They briefly separated between the births of their two kids.

Bernie Ecclestone: dad at 89 © Photo: Getty Images Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi The Formula One boss Bernie and his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, announced the birth of their first child, a boy named Ace, in 2020. "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud," Bernie, then 89, told Swiss German news organisation Blick. Bernie had previously confessed he remained unfazed about welcoming a child at 89 years old. "I don't see there is any difference between being 89 and 29. You have got the same problems, I suppose," he told PA. The British businessman has three daughters from previous marriages — Deborah, Tamara, and Petra Ecclestone. He is also a grandfather-of-five and has one great-grandchild.

Mick Jagger: dad at 73 Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger Mick Jagger, 79, became a father for the eighth time in December 2016 when he was 73. The rocker and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in New York. At the time, a spokesperson for the couple told HELLO!: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time." The news that they were expecting a baby was wholly welcomed by the couple. "I think I'm a pretty good father," Mick has said in the past. "I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

Ronnie Wood: dad at 68 © Photo: Getty Images Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys Ronnie shares his twins with wife Sally Humphreys. The pair tied the knot in December 2011 following a whirlwind six-month relationship and welcomed their babies in 2016 when Ronnie was 68. Aside from the twins, which are Ronnies fourth and fifth children, the now 75-year-old father also shares son Jess with his first wife Krissy Findlay, and Leah and Tyrone with second wife Jo Wood. He also adopted Jo's son Jamie from a previous marriage.

Alec Baldwin: dad at 64 © Jamie McCarthy Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Movie star Alec, 65, and his wife Hilaria welcomed their seventh child, a daughter named Ilaria in September 2022. Hilaria took to social media at the time to reveal that their "tiny dream come true" was born on 22 September and weighed 6lbs 13oz. Alec and Hilaria are also parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela, sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo Pao Lucas. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Michael Douglas: dad at 59 © Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Romancing the Stone actor Michael had a son, Cameron in his early 30s, then waited another twenty years before embracing fatherhood again. The star, now 78, and wife Catherine Zeta Zones have two children together: son Dylan who they welcomed in 2000 and their daughter Carys who was born in 2003 when Michael was 59.

Mel Gibson: dad at 61 © Photo: Getty Images Film star Mel Gibson Actor Mel, 67, shares seven children with his former wife of 30 years, Robyn. The couple split in 2009 and shortly after Mel revealed he was to become a father again with his girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. They welcomed daughter Lucia in 2009. It was baby number nine for Mel in 2017 when he was age 61, welcoming son Lars with partner Rosalind Ross.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.