I'm a mum of 4 – here's how to entertain kids without screens this summer

How many parents look forward to the summer holidays to relax and escape the school runs, only to discover there’s more to worry about, like keeping the kids entertained and avoiding the dreaded, "I’m boooooooored!" for six weeks? Six weeks!

You know soft plays will be jam-packed, playgrounds will be like sardines squashed in a can, and any place you have to pay to get in will hike up their prices because they know families need to find an escape.

But don’t worry, with kids ranging from three to 13, I’ve come up with a stress-proof plan this summer that promises to be affordable and fun at the same time. Plus, it’ll last you the entire six weeks, and you’ll even get some time to chill/work while the kids stay busy.

© Getty Child swinging in the garden

I’m a working mum of four, so these 20 activities are tried and tested and, more importantly, they keep kids off the screens!

1. Backyard camping

If you are blessed with a garden sizeable enough to pitch a tent, then grab the opportunity as warmer climes are on the horizon! Roast marshmallows, tell stories and stargaze while you enjoy the sound of nature.

If you don’t have a suitable garden, then there are lots of places in the UK that offer their landscape for camping.

Aldenham Country Park lets you sleep under the stars on a real working farm set in 100 acres of beautiful Hertfordshire countryside, and for as little as £8.95 a night. Plus, you can park and stay with dogs for free!

2. Nature Scavenger Hunt

Who doesn’t love a bit of nature scavenging? My kids certainly do! Create a list of items found in nature (add a few unusual ones for good measure) and send the kids on a scavenger hunt around the garden or nearby park.

You can rope your teen/tween with a sizable reward if they’re pushing back or just use the time to bond if you can. Include a mix of easy finds for the younger ones and more challenging ones for the older folk, like riddles or codes that need to be deciphered.

There are no rules, so push the boundaries of imagination here.

© Getty Siblings playing together in the garden

3. DIY obstacle course

Use the entire perimeter of your house/garden or even bring it to the park and find items to create an obstacle course. Use household and outdoor items like chairs, blankets, hula hoops, and pool noodles - whatever you’ve got, throw it in.

Plan a mix of activities that challenge crawling, jumping, balancing, and coordination. Set up tunnels, jumping stations, balance beams, and hurdles. But, safety first! Make sure you secure everything and supervise the kids on this one.

This versatile activity promotes physical fitness, creativity, teamwork and lots of fun - plus it’s free!

4. Gardening

Gardening is such a great screen-free activity for kids of all ages because it gets them outside and engaging in nature while teaching them about plant biology.

Give each child a small patch of garden or a few pots to plant flowers or vegetables and let them get to work. Choose easy-to-grow plants like sunflowers, radishes, or herbs, so they don’t get bored.

Younger kids can plant larger seeds and water plants with small watering cans, while older kids can handle weeding, planting seedlings, and learning about composting.

5. Craft day

Craft day is a great screen-free activity because your only limit is your imagination. We save old greetings/birthday cards and excess wrapping paper, as well as lots of other riff-raff and recyclable materials, then we just let our imagination run away with us.

You really don’t need to make it a complex activity. Younger kids can enjoy simple projects like making paper plate masks, finger painting, or crafting animals from toilet rolls.

Older kids can take on more complex activities such as designing jewellery, origami, or building bird feeders from recycled bottles/yoghurt pots. And it’s great to see what they come up with when left to their own devices. Anything goes!

6. Cooking together

Cooking and baking together is one of our favourite ways to keep kids entertained while teaching them valuable life skills.

Yes, it can be a bit chaotic and messy, but the benefits are immense - measuring ingredients helps with learning maths, following recipes improves reading and instruction-following, and stirring and kneading enhance fine motor skills.

It’s also a great opportunity to teach nutrition and explore different cuisines. Start with simple recipes and gradually introduce more complex ones as their confidence grows. Make sure they help tidy up afterwards, though. There’s also a lesson in tidying up after yourself.

© Getty Kids playing with the sprinkler

7. Science experiments

Science experiments like baking soda volcanoes and making slime use minimal ingredients and are perfect for keeping kids entertained while teaching them about basic scientific principles - and they’re so much fun for adults too.

Kids can explore chemical reactions with the baking soda and vinegar volcano while making slime introduces them to polymerisation and non-Newtonian fluids. These experiments encourage critical thinking and problem-solving, and you can tailor them for different age groups too.

8. Library visits

Library visits are a great way to keep kids engaged over the summer. Many local libraries offer special summer reading challenges and can include storytelling sessions and themed events.

Taking part in a summer reading challenge can motivate kids to explore new books, track their progress, and even earn rewards.

Plus, libraries provide a quiet, cool space for kids to escape the heat and dive into imaginative worlds, all while enhancing their literacy skills and keeping their minds active during the holidays.

9. Board games and puzzles

Board games and puzzles are perfect for calm days inside and offer opportunities for the family to bond in such a fun way. Gather a collection of classics like Monopoly, which can boost business acumen and math skills, and fun family games like Werewolf, which fosters strategic thinking and social interaction.

Traditional games like Snakes and Ladders and Connect 4 are excellent for younger kids, helping them develop counting and pattern recognition skills. Puzzles, on the other hand, challenge the mind and improve problem-solving abilities.

There’s so much out there to choose from, so pick a game that works for you and bring it out when you’re stuck for ideas.

10. Treasure hunt

Treasure hunts are so much fun, and you can use anything as the reward.

Create a treasure map and hide small treats or toys around the house or garden for the kids to find. You’ll turn your home into an adventurous quest, and you’ll also get some peace to carry on doing what you were doing while they look for all the treasure.

11. DIY water park

With water parks likely to be jam-packed during the summer holidays, setting up a DIY water park in your backyard/front yard is a worthy alternative. Your kids can run through a sprinkler if you have one, slide across a slip 'n slide, and engage in exciting water balloon battles for a day of refreshing, splash-filled fun.

However, if open space isn’t what you have to hand, head to the nearest park and create your own water games, making sure not to splash any passersby!

Water play not only keeps kids entertained but also provides a great way to stay cool in the summer heat. It's a cost-effective, convenient, and crowd-free way to play in the summer heat. Keep an eye on any local hosepipe bans, though!

12. Bike rides and walks

Exploring local trails or parks through bike rides and walks is an excellent way to keep kids active and entertained over the summer. This activity is great for promoting general physical health and you can discover new places in your community too.

Whether it's a scenic bike path or a nature trail, make each journey an adventure. Plus, it's a wonderful way for the family to bond, enjoy the outdoors, and learn about local wildlife and geography.

13. Create a vision board

Vision boards are great, especially for older kids because it gets them thinking about what they want in the future, which we know is very hard for them to visualise.

This fun, screen-free activity lets kids put their personal and family ambitions, whether it’s about growth, travel, education, or anything else, onto a large poster board or corkboard, so they can see what their future could look like.

Gather magazines, images, quotes, and any materials that reflect their values, and ask them to arrange them on the board. Get each family member involved as well, as different goals can inspire others to push the boundaries.

Don’t forget that vision boards serve as daily reminders of what your child could be capable of if they set their mind to it. So get creative and turn dreams into reality.

© Getty Happy children playing with a wheelbarrow in summer

14. Picnicking

The great thing about picnics is you can pack a basket with your favourite snacks, sandwiches, and homemade goodies, and find a cosy spot in a park or your backyard.

Lay out a blanket, put on some sunscreen, soak up the sunshine, and enjoy a tasty meal together outdoors. Picnics are perfect for unwinding, chatting, and spending quality time away from technology.

15. Local community events

Check out free local community events for a fun and budget-friendly way to entertain your kids.

These events, often held at parks, libraries, or community centres, offer a variety of activities that cater to all ages, like blowing bubbles, a parade, and even trampolining. From outdoor concerts and movie nights to craft workshops and sports clinics, there’s something for every interest.

16. Explore a new neighbourhood

Exploring a new neighbourhood is a great way to get the kids outside and it can be really exciting too. Pick a part of your city or town you haven’t visited before and go for a walk to see what it offers.

Encourage the kids to notice different architecture, shops, parks, and public art. You might find hidden gems like a quaint café, a unique playground, or a beautiful garden.

17. Go on a photography walk

Set out on a photography walk with your kids, using a conventional or disposable camera (no smartphone screens!). You can go for a simple stroll and observe as you go, or set a theme, for example, birdwatching, and see how many amazing pictures of birds you get along the way.

Encourage them to look for interesting subjects – it could be wildlife, landscapes, quirky street art, or architectural details. The more unusual the better, but make sure you don’t take pictures of other people or places without consent first!

18. Outdoor painting

Outdoor painting is such a great way for kids to explore their artistic talents while connecting with nature.

Set up in your backyard, a park, or any natural setting, and equip your children with paints, brushes, and canvases or paper. Encourage them to paint what they see or feel, such as landscapes, plants, animals, or abstract ideas.

You don’t have to use paint either. You can paint water on wood which naturally dries, so you’ll have a reusable canvas, or you can use chalk or even spray paint. It’s not just about creating art, but also about helping kids express themselves creatively.

There are so many benefits here, including tapping into a new creative outlet, mindfulness and enjoying the peace of being outside in serenity.

19. Visit local pet shops

Some local pet shops house different animals which you can check out for free. Kids can learn about different types of animals, their habitats, and how to care for them.

It’s a great opportunity for children to interact with pets, ask questions, and develop a sense of empathy for animals. Plus, it’s a free and enjoyable way to spend some quality screen-free time while exploring the fascinating world of pets.

20. Visit a country park

Visiting a state park is a great way to spend the day with the family. Country parks offer a variety of activities, such as hiking, picnicking, and exploring nature trails. Kids can learn about local wildlife and ecosystems while enjoying the fresh air and scenic views.

It's such a fun way to disconnect from screens, get some exercise, and natural bodyclock. Kids should be out all day in the summer and a state park is an awesome way to start.

