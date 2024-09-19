Today's Sheinelle Jones makes huge announcement live on show: 'My heart is pounding'

Sheinelle Jones admitted that her heart was "pounding" on Thursday's episode of Today, shortly after she made a big announcement close to her heart.

The Today Show star has become the latest anchor to write a book, and revealed live on air that it was available to pre-order as of September 19.

Craig Melvin told viewers: "Sheinelle made a huge announcement this morning. No, no, no, it isn't a fourth child, but kind of," as Sheinelle and co-star Dylan Dreyer began to laugh.

Recommended video You may also like Sheinelle Jones learns how to dance on Broadway

The show then cut to a picture of the book, titled Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans, which has life lessons from many moms of famous faces, including Lady Gaga and Steph Curry's moms.

The star then took their advice home to try it out with her own family."She's given birth to a book! Here's a first look at the front cover," Craig went on, before congratulating his co-star and friend.

Sheinelle Jones opened up about her new book on Thursday's Today Show

"I wish you could feel my heart, it's pounding," Sheinelle replied. "I've been working on this for a really long time and the women in this book are lovely!"

"I'm so happy for you!" Dylan told Sheinelle, while Craig called the idea a "genius concept".

The front cover of Sheinelle's book

After the show, Sheinelle shared more information about the book on Instagram, writing: "'Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans' is a collection of heartfelt life-lessons from hard working moms who raised some of our favorite celebrities.

"Sheinelle interviewed dozens of remarkable women, including the mothers of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga and Steph Curry, and then took their advice home and to try out with her own family.Sheinelle’s author debut will be available April 2025. Link in bio to pre-order.

© NBC Sheinelle has interviewed many moms with famous children for her new book

"Sheinelle has had an incredible few years, achieving many accomplishments both at work and in her personal life.

Last November, she ran the New York Marathon for the first time, and in 2022, she executive produced a documentary, Stories We Tell: The Infertility Secret.

© NBC Sheinelle with her three children

At the time, she spoke to HELLO! about the powerful project, explaining that she wanted to make sure infertility wasn't a subject people shy away from, and that she was more than happy to be the "the face of the women who want to build a bridge to our sisters who are struggling".

She said of the response: "To this day I am still receiving messages and receiving requests to reach out to different groups and listening to podcasts. There is a strong, resilient community who I feel like they have been silent but fierce.

© NBC Sheinelle with her Third Hour co-stars

"Especially after the documentary aired I feel they felt affirmed. I see them, I see their fight, I think they felt seen in a way they haven't in a while, if not forever. I'm so glad we did it. The conversation certainly continues too."