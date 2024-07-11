Dylan Dreyer considering big move away from NYC that would benefit her 3 sons — exclusive

Dylan Dreyer has an idyllic life in New York City where she's raising her three sons in Manhattan, while balancing her busy job on the Today Show.

But what's to say one day the NBC star will move away, as the idea is very tempting!

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! about her recent time in the UK, where she was co-hosting the Royal Ascot coverage for NBC once again, the popular meteorologist was full of optimism when asked whether she would ever want to swap New York City for London for a while. Especially given that the supermarkets in the UK have a far wider - and cheaper - selection of gluten free products, which is a godsend for her young family, who all went gluten free last year following her seven-year-old son Calvin's celiac disease diagnosis.

"I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids. And Calvin with having celiac disease. You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes and I just it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."

"I would love it," she added, observing that London is a quieter version of New York City.

"I'm a little more introverted. I think maybe that's why I'm drawn to London.... what I also love when I go out to London is a lot of the green space and just getting to walk around and wander and people watch!"

Shopping for her family, in particular Calvin, was certainly a lot easier for Dylan in the UK. The star went to popular British supermarket Waitrose during her work trip, and stunned fans after sharing a photo of her shopping bill, after packing a shopping cart full of gluten free flour and treats.

She wrote in the caption: "Not sure I thought this through but the price was right!! And I found some fun foods! (And an adorable hand soap too!)"

Dylan purchased 17 items for a total of £41.30, which equates to $52.30. Discussing the vast difference in prices, she told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States.

"I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay.

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking.

"So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."

The star added: "I spent £40 and the flip side of that is to order that exact flower on Amazon, it's $40 just for two packs. So, I mean such a difference and I wish it was easier here in the United States and it's not, it's very frustrating. So, part of the reason I want to bring my family over to London and you know the UK is just It's just easier, you know, it's kind of a nuisance to have celiac disease and it wouldn't be as much of a nuisance over there."