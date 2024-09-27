Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gabby Logan's tears amid huge family milestone
Gabby Logan posing in a dark top at the British Podcast Awards

Tess Daly and Amanda Holden sent their support

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
BBC star Gabby Logan took to Instagram this week to share an emotional post – and we're sure parents up and down the country will be able to relate to the 51-year-old's tears.

Gabby dropped her daughter, Lois, off at university, writing of the emotional occasion: "So today was the day. And to all of you yet to drop off at university I am not going to pretend it's a breeze. It's a day full of wonderful emotion, a few tears and lots of laughter with the end of one aspect of our roles, but the beginning of a new relationship where we parents have to shift our innate desire to protect and guard and allow our kids to use the wings we have helped to nurture."

Continuing, Gabby shared the positives of the heart wrenching day, noting: "The excitement around campus was tangible, and knowing the adventures that are to come and the friendships that will be forged, made driving away a little bit easier.

Gabby Logan and her daughter Lois in university halls© Instagram
Gabby Logan and her daughter Lois

"But my goodness it seems like only yesterday when we walked to primary school with @_loislogan with her brilliant conversations and questions from her favourite, 'tell me about me as a baby,' to the tougher, 'What's a mortgage?' - she was four at the time. I'm still not sure I explained that one very well.

"I am pretty sure however that we will miss these kids we have dropped off over the last few weeks more than they will miss us and that's the way it should be."

HELLO! spoke exclusively to Gabby earlier this week, with the Menopace ambassador sharing that Lois' twin, Reuben, moving out last year was a "teaser" for what was to come.

Gabby added this week is especially difficult, as her husband, Kenny Logan, is away too, meaning she was returning to an empty home. "I don't think there'll be anything that quite prepares me for the quietness," she said.

ADVICE: How to beat empty nest syndrome if your kids are moving out 

The presenter's fellow TV stars sent their support during the difficult day, with Tess Daly writing: "Good luck Lois!" and Amanda Holden sending a heart emoji.

Both Tess and Amanda have expressed their fears about their daughters leaving home. Tess shared her honest feelings about her daughter, Phoebe moving out. "Denial. Complete denial!" she told HELLO!. "I can't even imagine it, but I do know that the whole empty nest syndrome is going to be crazy.

gabby logan on sofa © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Gabby shared her concerns over the impending quie

"The centre of my universe has been my kids, so the thought of them ever leaving me feels… wild."

Amanda echoed the sentiments, breaking down in tears during an episode of her TV show with comedian Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, when discussing her children flying the nest.

INSPIRATIONVictoria Beckham just reframed empty nest syndrome – and she's so right

"They say you have 18 summers and then you're lucky to see them. It's so terrible because you wish so much of it away when you're a busy parent. And then you turn around and they're not even there."

