My advice to Victoria Beckham as Harper turns 13: brace yourself!

Existential question: If there is a God, why, why, why, would he/she/they plan it so teenage-dom and menopause hit households at the same time? As a 50-year-old living with a 16-year-old daughter I can tell you the hormone induced emotions are more intense than a Bennifer mediation session.

This week Victoria Beckham announced her daughter Harper was thirteen. In her Instagram post she said: "You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our heart everyday."

Hmm. Things might be about to change, V.B.

Now, I know you've raised boys (as have I), but teenage girls are different. They are like tiger cubs. Cute looking but unpredictable. Sometimes playful, often very sweet, but able to puncture your ego with their sharp little claws in seconds.

That's not to say it's all bad. Far from it. I love my daughter with every bit of my heart. I feel so lucky to have her. She's feisty and determined, spirited, compassionate and clever. She educates me and holds me to account. She’s also beautiful. But I'm not supposed to comment on this (because P.O.V., valuing looks over attributes is not okay).

V.B. - to navigate Harper’s teenage years you'll need humility, patience, and love. And to remember the following.

