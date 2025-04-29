Major house hazards every parent should know about according to a child safety expert

Babyproofing your home is a major milestone when your little one starts to get on the move, but some parents just don't know where to begin. We've teamed up with Daisy First Aid teacher Feola McCandlish to help you identify the hazards in your home and provide advice on how to reduce the risk of any accidents for your babies and toddlers. Feola is set to speak at The Baby Show at the Birmingham NEC from 9 to 11 May 2025.

You may think taking your child out and about may heighten the chance of an accident, but it may surprise you to learn that most incidents involving young children actually happen within the home, as reported by RoSPA and the Child Accident Prevention Trust.

As any parent knows, toddlers are natural explorers. Every day is an adventure! But with that sense of wonder comes a need for extra care and attention. Keep reading for the seven major hazards you should know about to keep your little ones safe…

© Hester Barnes Photography & Film Daisy First Aid teacher Feola McCandlish

1. Falling furniture and appliances

First things first: heavy furniture and appliances can be a serious hazard. Make any furniture safe by anchoring it to the wall or floor to prevent dangerous tip-overs.

Also, ensure risky sides are temptation-free zones, so keep favourite toys and other treasures away from high surfaces that might encourage little climbers.

Check that your big appliances like fridges, stoves, and washing machines are rock-solid and if not, secure them to prevent any potential accidents.

© Getty Images Children love putting things in their mouths

2. Tiny objects to choke on

When it comes to little ones, anything and everything could end up in their mouths. Only offer toys that are age-appropriate, and regularly check for small broken parts. Also, keep your coins, batteries, buttons, and other small items well out of reach.

When it comes to mealtimes, always cut high-risk foods like grapes and sausages in half lengthways and avoid offering hard sweets, whole nuts, and other choking hazards.

3. Hot items that cause burns

According to CAPT, nearly 50 per cent of all serious burns are to children under two and 70 per cent are to children under five, so it's a huge thing to be cautious of. The skin on children burns at a lower temperature and the damage done can be more severe because their skin is thinner than it is on adults.

Always keep hot drinks well away from little grabbing hands. Did you know a cup of tea can seriously burn a child 15 minutes after it's been made?

Hot hair tools should always be put away in a heat-proof bag or case as soon as you've finished using them. They reach temperatures of over 220°C and can cause burns up to 40 minutes after they've been switched off.

Kettles and saucepans should be pushed to the back of the counter or stove to prevent inquisitive little hands getting to them.

© Getty Images Find toys that have child-safe magnets

4. Leaving batteries or magnets around

Do you know where the button batteries are in your home? The chances are you'll have several, including some you haven't thought about yet. You’ll find them in remote controls, key fobs, noisy books, digital thermometers and kitchen and bathroom scales. The list goes on. These batteries are extremely dangerous if they’re ingested, as they can burn through a child’s oesophagus in just a few hours.

Some toys that are designed for young children contain very strong magnets which, if swallowed by a child, can cause serious harm. Only buy toys from reputable brands that have undergone UK safety standards testing. Be wary of cheap online marketplaces. If any toys containing magnets become damaged or the magnets become loose, don’t let your child play with them.

5. Consumables that can lead to poisoning

Medicines should be kept locked away or well out of reach. That goes for the paracetamol tablets you might find at the bottom of your handbag, too.

It's worth noting that child-proof caps may not be as safe as you might think. Some three-year-olds can open them in seconds, so it's best to keep them locked up anyway.

Have you thought about what plants are in your home and garden? Some of them could be dangerous for little people; you'd be surprised what they will put in their mouths when you’re not looking!

© Getty Images The stairs can be a big hazard

6. Getting somewhere they shouldn't

The first step is to install sturdy safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs, and you can always do this across the doorways of rooms like the kitchen or bathroom.

Childproof locks on certain cabinets and drawers are a must, especially where sharp objects, medicines, and cleaning products live.

7. Electrical areas

To little ones, sockets and cords are fascinating... but they're better left alone. Keep electrical cords out of reach and secure them neatly against walls. Always unplug appliances when not in use and store them safely away.

Prevention is always better than cure, but in reality, accidents do happen, so it’s vitally important to know what to do so you can act fast in an emergency involving a baby or child. The Daisy First Aid courses run in 900 locations across the UK.