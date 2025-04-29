You won't believe the most popular baby name the year you were born

Choosing a name for your child is getting harder and harder. Parents are expected to think not just about the initials and nicknames, but the Instagram handles, future personal brands, and whether the name will age well in a group chat.

Just ask Kylie Kelce's take on deciding on a name for her fourth daughter while living in the public eye.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM, Getty Images Jason and Kylie Kelce one month before the birth of their daughter Finnley

"I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children," she said on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. "You’re allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don’t care what it is. And I mean that in the most, like, loving and respectful way."

Kylie and her husband Jason Kelce understand the difficulty of choosing a baby name. They share four daughters - Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and Finnley. Finnley, who Kylie says will go by Finn, was born on March 30.

Whether you're about to welcome a new arrival, mentally bookmarking names for a someday baby, or just curious about what was trending when your parents filled out your birth certificate, this list of the top baby names from 1925 to 2025 is a time capsule of American naming culture.

Let's dive in! Does your name make the cut?

© Getty Images Pregnant woman searching for baby names online

1920s

The golden age of Mary and Robert. Names were classic, religious, and rooted in tradition. Picture flapper dresses, jazz, and a whole lot of Johns and Dorothys on the playground

© Getty Images Women showing off their garters in the 1920s

1925

Girls

Mary Betty Dorothy

Boys

Robert John William

1926

Girls

Mary Dorothy Betty

Boys

Robert John James

1927

Girls

Mary Dorothy Betty

Boys

Robert John James

1928

Girls

Mary Betty Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1929

Girls

Mary Betty Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1930s

Still traditional, but here comes Barbara and Betty, giving the baby name charts a little Hollywood flair. Think Depression-era grit, but with glam movie star dreams.

© Getty Images Betty Boop as a balloon!

1930

Girls

Mary Betty Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1931

Girls

Mary Betty Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1932

Girls

Betty Mary Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1933

Girls

Betty Mary Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1934

Girls

Betty Mary Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1935

Girls

Mary Barbara Shirley

Boys

Robert John James

1936

Girls

Mary Shirley Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1937

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1938

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1939

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1940s

War-time babies meant Linda and James started rising. Simple, strong, and all-American names that would carry through the post-war boom.

© Getty Images A rare moment of relaxation in the 1940s.

1940

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1941

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1942

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1943

Girls

Mary Barbara Patricia

Boys

Robert John James

1944

Girls

Mary Barbara Linda

Boys

Robert John James

1945

Girls

Mary Linda Barbara

Boys

Robert John James

1946

Girls

Mary Linda Patricia

Boys

James Robert John

1947

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara

Boys

James Robert John

1948

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara

Boys

James Robert John

1949

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara

Boys

James Robert John

1950s

It's Linda mania! Suburbia's sweetheart name took over for most of the decade, while Michael started his ascent to GOAT status for the boys.

© Getty Images Kids using old school cameras

1950

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara

Boys

James Robert John

1951

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara

Boys

James Robert John

1952

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara

Boys

James Robert John

1953

Girls

Mary Linda Deborah

Boys

Robert James Michael

1954

Girls

Mary Linda Deborah

Boys

Robert James Michael

1955

Girls

Mary Linda Deborah

Boys

Michael David James

1956

Girls

Mary Debra Linda

Boys

Michael David James

1957

Girls

Mary Linda Susan

Boys

Michael James David

1958

Girls

Mary Linda Susan

Boys

Michael James David

1959

Girls

Mary Linda Susan

Boys

Michael James David

1960s

Lisa, Karen, and Kimberly dominated this decade for girls. Cheerleader-core names, if you will. Michael and David continued to top the list for the boys.

© Getty Images Give me an L, give me an I, give me an N, give me a D, give me an A! What's that spell? LINDA

1960

Girls

Mary Linda Susan

Boys

Michael James David

1961

Girls

Mary Lisa Susan

Boys

Michael James John

1962

Girls

Lisa Mary Susan

Boys

Michael David John

1963

Girls

Lisa Mary Susan

Boys

Michael John David

1964

Girls

Lisa Mary Susan

Boys

Michael John David

1965

Girls

Lisa Mary Karen

Boys

Michael John David

1966

Girls

Lisa Mary Kimberly

Boys

Michael John David

1967

Girls

Lisa Kimberly Michelle

Boys

Michael David James

1968

Girls

Lisa Michelle Kimberly

Boys

Michael David John

1969

Girls

Lisa Michelle Jennifer

Boys

Michael David James

1970s

Say hello to Jennifer, Amy, and Heather. If you were born in the '70s, you almost definitely had another Jennifer in your homeroom. Jason and Christopher joined Michael in the top 3 for boys.

© Getty A very classy Jennifer.

1970

Girls

Jennifer Lisa Kimberly

Boys

Michael David James

1971

Girls

Jennifer Lisa Kimberly

Boys

Michael David James

1972

Girls

Jennifer Michelle Lisa

Boys

Michael Christopher James

1973

Girls

Jennifer Amy Michelle

Boys

Michael Christopher Jason

1974

Girls

Jennifer Amy Michelle

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1975

Girls

Jennifer Amy Heather

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1976

Girls

Jennifer Amy Melissa

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1977

Girls

Jennifer Melissa Amy

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1978

Girls

Jennifer Melissa Jessica

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1979

Girls

Jennifer Melissa Amanda

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1980s

The era of Jessica and Ashley. These were the mall queens of their time. Meanwhile, Matthew joins the classic boy-name trifecta of Michael and Christopher.

© @nikki_makeup Jessica Biel was born in 1982.

1980

Girls

Jennifer Jessica Amanda

Boys

Michael Jason Christopher

1981

Girls

Jennifer Jessica Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1982

Girls

Jennifer Jessica Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1983

Girls

Jennifer Jessica Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1984

Girls

Jennifer Jessica Ashley

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1985

Girls

Jessica Ashley Jennifer

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1986

Girls

Jessica Ashley Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1987

Girls

Jessica Ashley Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1988

Girls

Jessica Ashley Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1989

Girls

Jessica Ashley Brittany

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1990s

Enter Brittany, Amanda, and Emily. For boys, Jacob starts to rise. Spoiler alert: he's about to have a moment.

© Getty Images Britney Spears took Brittany to a whole new level.

1990

Girls

Jessica Ashley Brittany

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1991

Girls

Jessica Ashley Brittany

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1992

Girls

Jessica Ashley Amanda

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1993

Girls

Jessica Ashley Sarah

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1994

Girls

Jessica Ashley Emily

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1995

Girls

Jessica Ashley Emily

Boys

Michael Christopher Matthew

1996

Girls

Emily Jessica Ashley

Boys

Michael Matthew Jacob

1997

Girls

Emily Jessica Ashley

Boys

Michael Matthew Jacob

1998

Girls

Emily Hannah Ashley

Boys

Michael Jacob Mathew

1999

Girls

Emily Jessica Alexis

Boys

Jacob Michael Matthew

2000s

Emily and Emma battle it out for girl name dominance. Jacob is officially the most popular name of the decade for boys. Thanks…Twilight?

© Getty Team Edward or Team Jacob?

2000

Girls

Emily Jessica Alexis

Boys

Jacob Andrew Joseph

2001

Girls

Emily Madison Hannah

Boys

Jacob Michael Matthew

2002

Girls

Emily Madison Hannah

Boys

Jacob Michael Matthew

2003

Girls

Emily Emma Madison

Boys

Jacob Michael Joshua

2004

Girls

Emily Emma Madison

Boys

Jacob Michael Joshua

2005

Girls

Emily Emma Madison

Boys

Jacob Michael Joshua

2006

Girls

Emily Emma Madison

Boys

Jacob Michael Joshua

2007

Girls

Emily Emma Isabella

Boys

Jacob Michael Ethan

2008

Girls

Emma Isabella Emily

Boys

Jacob Ethan Michael

2009

Girls

Emma Isabella Olivia

Boys

Jacob Ethan Michael

2010s

The age of Sophia, Isabella, and Olivia. It's soft, lyrical, and very Instagrammable. Liam and Noah take the top spots for boys, ushering in a new modern classic era.

© Instagram Sofia Richie and her daughter Eloise.

2010

Girls

Isabella Sophia Emma

Boys

Jacob Ethan Michael

2011

Girls

Isabella Sophia Emma

Boys

Jacob Ethan William

2012

Girls

Sophia Emma Isabella

Boys

Jacob Mason Ethan

2013

Girls

Sophia Emma Olivia

Boys

Noah Liam Jacob

2014

Girls

Sophia Emma Olivia

Boys

Noah Liam Mason

2015

Girls

Sophia Emma Olivia

Boys

Liam Noah Mason

2016

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava

Boys

Noah Liam William

2017

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava

Boys

Liam Noah William

2018

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava

Boys

Liam Noah William

2019

Girls

Olivia Emma Ava

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver

2020s

Olivia is still holding on strong, but Amelia is inching up. Noah, Liam, and Oliver dominate the boy names. Short, but give way to the soft boy trend.

© Getty Noah Centineo, the heartthrob of the 2020s.

2020

Girls

Olivia Emma Ava

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver

2021

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver

2022

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver

2023

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver

2024

Girls

Olivia Amelia Emma

Boys