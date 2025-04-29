You won't believe the most popular baby name the year you were born

Choosing a name for your child is getting harder and harder. Parents are expected to think not just about the initials and nicknames, but the Instagram handles, future personal brands, and whether the name will age well in a group chat.
Just ask Kylie Kelce's take on deciding on a name for her fourth daughter while living in the public eye.
"I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children," she said on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. "You’re allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don’t care what it is. And I mean that in the most, like, loving and respectful way."
Kylie and her husband Jason Kelce understand the difficulty of choosing a baby name. They share four daughters - Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and Finnley. Finnley, who Kylie says will go by Finn, was born on March 30.
Whether you're about to welcome a new arrival, mentally bookmarking names for a someday baby, or just curious about what was trending when your parents filled out your birth certificate, this list of the top baby names from 1925 to 2025 is a time capsule of American naming culture.
Let's dive in! Does your name make the cut?
1920s
The golden age of Mary and Robert. Names were classic, religious, and rooted in tradition. Picture flapper dresses, jazz, and a whole lot of Johns and Dorothys on the playground
1925
Girls
- Mary
- Betty
- Dorothy
Boys
- Robert
- John
- William
1926
Girls
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Betty
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1927
Girls
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Betty
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1928
Girls
- Mary
- Betty
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1929
Girls
- Mary
- Betty
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1930s
Still traditional, but here comes Barbara and Betty, giving the baby name charts a little Hollywood flair. Think Depression-era grit, but with glam movie star dreams.
1930
Girls
- Mary
- Betty
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1931
Girls
- Mary
- Betty
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1932
Girls
- Betty
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1933
Girls
- Betty
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1934
Girls
- Betty
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1935
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Shirley
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1936
Girls
- Mary
- Shirley
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1937
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1938
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1939
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1940s
War-time babies meant Linda and James started rising. Simple, strong, and all-American names that would carry through the post-war boom.
1940
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1941
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1942
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1943
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Patricia
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1944
Girls
- Mary
- Barbara
- Linda
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1945
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Barbara
Boys
- Robert
- John
- James
1946
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Patricia
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1947
Girls
- Linda
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1948
Girls
- Linda
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1949
Girls
- Linda
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1950s
It's Linda mania! Suburbia's sweetheart name took over for most of the decade, while Michael started his ascent to GOAT status for the boys.
1950
Girls
- Linda
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1951
Girls
- Linda
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1952
Girls
- Linda
- Mary
- Barbara
Boys
- James
- Robert
- John
1953
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Deborah
Boys
- Robert
- James
- Michael
1954
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Deborah
Boys
- Robert
- James
- Michael
1955
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Deborah
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
1956
Girls
- Mary
- Debra
- Linda
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
1957
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- James
- David
1958
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- James
- David
1959
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- James
- David
1960s
Lisa, Karen, and Kimberly dominated this decade for girls. Cheerleader-core names, if you will. Michael and David continued to top the list for the boys.
1960
Girls
- Mary
- Linda
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- James
- David
1961
Girls
- Mary
- Lisa
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- James
- John
1962
Girls
- Lisa
- Mary
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- David
- John
1963
Girls
- Lisa
- Mary
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- John
- David
1964
Girls
- Lisa
- Mary
- Susan
Boys
- Michael
- John
- David
1965
Girls
- Lisa
- Mary
- Karen
Boys
- Michael
- John
- David
1966
Girls
- Lisa
- Mary
- Kimberly
Boys
- Michael
- John
- David
1967
Girls
- Lisa
- Kimberly
- Michelle
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
1968
Girls
- Lisa
- Michelle
- Kimberly
Boys
- Michael
- David
- John
1969
Girls
- Lisa
- Michelle
- Jennifer
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
1970s
Say hello to Jennifer, Amy, and Heather. If you were born in the '70s, you almost definitely had another Jennifer in your homeroom. Jason and Christopher joined Michael in the top 3 for boys.
1970
Girls
- Jennifer
- Lisa
- Kimberly
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
1971
Girls
- Jennifer
- Lisa
- Kimberly
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
1972
Girls
- Jennifer
- Michelle
- Lisa
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- James
1973
Girls
- Jennifer
- Amy
- Michelle
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Jason
1974
Girls
- Jennifer
- Amy
- Michelle
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1975
Girls
- Jennifer
- Amy
- Heather
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1976
Girls
- Jennifer
- Amy
- Melissa
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1977
Girls
- Jennifer
- Melissa
- Amy
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1978
Girls
- Jennifer
- Melissa
- Jessica
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1979
Girls
- Jennifer
- Melissa
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1980s
The era of Jessica and Ashley. These were the mall queens of their time. Meanwhile, Matthew joins the classic boy-name trifecta of Michael and Christopher.
1980
Girls
- Jennifer
- Jessica
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Jason
- Christopher
1981
Girls
- Jennifer
- Jessica
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1982
Girls
- Jennifer
- Jessica
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1983
Girls
- Jennifer
- Jessica
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1984
Girls
- Jennifer
- Jessica
- Ashley
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1985
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Jennifer
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1986
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1987
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1988
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1989
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Brittany
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1990s
Enter Brittany, Amanda, and Emily. For boys, Jacob starts to rise. Spoiler alert: he's about to have a moment.
1990
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Brittany
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1991
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Brittany
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1992
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Amanda
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1993
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Sarah
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1994
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Emily
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1995
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Emily
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
1996
Girls
- Emily
- Jessica
- Ashley
Boys
- Michael
- Matthew
- Jacob
1997
Girls
- Emily
- Jessica
- Ashley
Boys
- Michael
- Matthew
- Jacob
1998
Girls
- Emily
- Hannah
- Ashley
Boys
- Michael
- Jacob
- Mathew
1999
Girls
- Emily
- Jessica
- Alexis
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Matthew
2000s
Emily and Emma battle it out for girl name dominance. Jacob is officially the most popular name of the decade for boys. Thanks…Twilight?
2000
Girls
- Emily
- Jessica
- Alexis
Boys
- Jacob
- Andrew
- Joseph
2001
Girls
- Emily
- Madison
- Hannah
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Matthew
2002
Girls
- Emily
- Madison
- Hannah
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Matthew
2003
Girls
- Emily
- Emma
- Madison
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Joshua
2004
Girls
- Emily
- Emma
- Madison
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Joshua
2005
Girls
- Emily
- Emma
- Madison
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Joshua
2006
Girls
- Emily
- Emma
- Madison
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Joshua
2007
Girls
- Emily
- Emma
- Isabella
Boys
- Jacob
- Michael
- Ethan
2008
Girls
- Emma
- Isabella
- Emily
Boys
- Jacob
- Ethan
- Michael
2009
Girls
- Emma
- Isabella
- Olivia
Boys
- Jacob
- Ethan
- Michael
2010s
The age of Sophia, Isabella, and Olivia. It's soft, lyrical, and very Instagrammable. Liam and Noah take the top spots for boys, ushering in a new modern classic era.
2010
Girls
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Emma
Boys
- Jacob
- Ethan
- Michael
2011
Girls
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Emma
Boys
- Jacob
- Ethan
- William
2012
Girls
- Sophia
- Emma
- Isabella
Boys
- Jacob
- Mason
- Ethan
Girls
- Sophia
- Emma
- Olivia
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- Jacob
2014
Girls
- Sophia
- Emma
- Olivia
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- Mason
2015
Girls
- Sophia
- Emma
- Olivia
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Mason
2016
Girls
- Emma
- Olivia
- Ava
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- William
2017
Girls
- Emma
- Olivia
- Ava
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- William
2018
Girls
- Emma
- Olivia
- Ava
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- William
2019
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
2020s
Olivia is still holding on strong, but Amelia is inching up. Noah, Liam, and Oliver dominate the boy names. Short, but give way to the soft boy trend.
2020
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
2021
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
2022
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
2023
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
2024
Girls
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Emma
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver