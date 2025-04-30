Why your child's mischievous streak could be a sign of intelligence – and how to harness it

Any parent will tell you, children love testing the boundaries and that's all part of learning, but could their cheeky, mischievous side be a sign of intelligence?

He exclusively told HELLO!: "Often in children, naughtiness is about social experimentation, driven by curiosity as to how other people will react – and those are both markers of intelligence. Whilst this isn’t true for everyone, it is fair to say that mischief-making can be a sign of intelligence."

The research

In a new OnePoll study, 55 per cent of parents believe mischief encourages curiosity and a sense of adventure, however, this is contradicted by 52 per cent saying that they try to prevent mischief amongst their children. Basically, parents feel conflicted.

“An increase in mischief-making amongst three to five-year-olds goes hand-in-hand with children of this age becoming wise to theory of mind – that the thoughts in their heads are not the same as the thoughts in ours – and they are experimenting with the juggling act of pulling the wool over someone’s eyes," says Sam. He also describes it as "a sign of healthy curiosity".

So, here's how it can be encouraged in a healthy way…

Sam's top tips for dealing with mischievousness

Respond to humour and playfulness with more of the same

"Children aged 3-6 years old often like to play little games. It can feel hard for us 'sensible ones' to join in, but clamping down on playfulness and curiosity can send the wrong message. Even if you’re tired or stressed, it's always worth trying to see the funny side."

Explain the consequences

"It's rare that a child wants to hurt themselves – it's much more common that they just act without thinking. When they do that, it can help to make them aware of the wider consequences of their actions. But the more gently you do this, and the more understanding you show for what motivated the mischief-making in the first place, the quicker the lesson will sink in."

Show your reasoning

"If you're trying to encourage children to learn and to respect social rules, then it helps to show reasoning. For every rule that you have, you should be able to explain why it is in place: it's about logic, understanding and intelligence - not force of will."