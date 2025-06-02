Meet The Young and the Restless' Eric Braeden's famous wife and son who followed in their footsteps

Eric Braeden's family includes his wife Dale Russel Gudegast and their son Christian Gudegast. The Young and the Restless star's son is also in the entertainment industry, but as a director and writer.

He has worked on A Man Apart, London Has Fallen and Plane. His full-feature debut as a director was for the action film, Den of Thieves. Christian married a jewelry designer, Natasha Gudegast, and the couple share three children.

As for Eric and Dale's love story, the love birds met at Santa Monica College, where she was an art major, which intrigued him, as a philosophy and economics major.

© Getty Images As for Eric and Dale's love story, the lovebirds met at Santa Monica College

He expressed: "She went to a Catholic school. She was well-educated and very steeped in European literature. So, there was an affinity," per The Montanan. The pair got married in 1966 and have been married now for almost six decades.

© Getty Images Christian is a director and writer in Hollywood

When they welcomed their son in 1970, the doting father became a dedicated and loving dad. Eric shared with People: "My son is arguably the greatest gift of my life and always has been. We talk to each other almost every night."

He used the opportunity to not only showcase his fatherly appreciation, but to also give a shoutout to his committed wife. The actor added: "My wife is beautiful. She's a forgiving, understanding woman and a wonderful mother to our son Christian."

© Instagram The proud dad has three daughters

Eric always uses an opportunity when speaking to media outlets, to adorably express his deep love for his wife.

The TV star explained with Coming of Age: "My wife has been supportive of me since we first knew each other, long before I became well known. I have an enormous sense of deep loyalty to her and we've been very supportive of each other. She's been especially supportive of me and given me a wonderful family."

© Instagram Christian has traveled to Europe with one of his daughters

When it comes to what he believes is the key to a long, happy and healthy relationship, the actor explained that it comes down to one simple thing.

He explained: "I would say that the most important thing is that you not only love the personal but that you really like the person. That means that you like who they are, that you like being with them. You like having conversations with them. You obviously share the most extraordinary things in life with them."