Meet The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle's famous husband

For 20 years Amelia Heinle has been known to TV viewers as Victoria Newman on The Young and The Restless after replacing Heather Tom in the role.

On the small screen Amelia has been through some wild ups and downs, and off the small screen, Amelia has also had an emotional journey, marrying and then divorcing her Loving co-star Michael Weatherly and then falling in love with another co-star, Thad Luckinbill, with whom she has now been married 18 years.

© CBS via Getty Images Thad Luckinbill as J.T. Hellstrom and Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman celebrate their wedding on The Young And The Restless

Young & The Restless romance

In 2005 Amelia joined The Young and The Restless and it was on that show that she met her second husband, Thad Luckinbill.

Thad played J.T. Hellstrom from August 1999 to November 2010, and reprised the role in 2018, 2019 and 2023, and on-screen their two characters were seen to fall in love and welcome a baby.

© CBS via Getty Images Thad Luckinbill (J.T. Hellstrom), Amelia (Victoria Newman) and Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed Hellstrom) on Young & The Restless

On the series Victoria had been married to Cole Howard for four years but after his affair with Ashley Abbott she wed Brad Carlton (Don Diamont). Brad also had an affair – with Victoria's former sister-in-law – and Victoria then fell in love with J.T after they formed a friendship, and the pair fell pregnant.

© CBS via Getty Images J.T. and Victoria celebrate their wedding, on The Young And The Restless

Victoria gave birth to a son, Reed Hellstrom, and her and J.T. got married in 2008, however, J.T. cheated on Victoria with his ex-girlfriend Coleen, and Victoria decided to have an affair with Deacon Sharpe.

Despite the pair trying again, J. T. had an affair with Mackenzie Browning, and after it was announced that Thad was leaving the show, Victoria and J.T. get divorced.

Real life romance

© WireImage Amelia and Thad welcomed two children; they are pictured here in 2007

In real life, they married in March 2007, and Amelia and Thad welcomed their first child together, a son, Thaddeus, on November 2, 2007.,

Two years later on December 17, 2009 they welcomed their second child, a daughter, Georgia March.

In 2017 Thad filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," however, HELLO! can confirm that that pair have rekindled their romance and are happily married once again.

Loving with Michael Weatherly

© Disney General Entertainment Con Michael and Amelia Heinle welcomed a son together

Amelia played the role of Steffi Brewster on the soap opera Loving, during which time she met Mchael, who played her co-star and on-screen love interest Cooper Alden.

They both worked on the short-lived spin-off, The City, and it was during these years that they fell in love. Michael and Amelia wed in 1995 and welcomed their son, August, on January 10, 1996.

But sadly it wasn't to last, and the pair filed for divorce in 1997.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Amelia and Michael met on the set of Loving

"That was a very difficult time," he said in 2017, reflecting on those years. "I was 27 and could barely take care of myself, but I had to feed people and put a roof over their heads."

"It's a tough thing for a kid," he said of his son, August. "Especially when one of your parents is on the other side of the country."

After The City was cancelled Michael moved to Los Angeles, while Amelia stayed in New York City.