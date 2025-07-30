How to get half-price school shoes on brands like Kickers and Skechers ahead of September

September is a busy month for lots of reasons: it’s the most common birth month, it's our last few weeks of British sun for the year and, of course, it’s when the kids return to school after a long break.

If your child is starting at a new school or moving up an academic level, it’s likely that you’ll have to shell out for another bespoke uniform, as well as back-to-school staples like a new backpack, stationery and, if you’re really prepared, a coat for the impending colder months.

One thing that doesn’t have to be expensive, though, is school shoes. There are plenty of deals and sales available for parents, as well as advice on how to get the best value for money.

One footwear retailer that mums at HELLO! are singing the praises of is Deichmann. The family-owned brand is renowned for its quality shoes, with scuff-resistant uppers and memory foam insoles being standout features in this year’s school selection.

Better yet, Deichmann is currently running a ‘buy one, get one half-price’ deal across all school shoes until 7 September. Alongside its own range, the offer extends to popular brands like Kickers, Skechers, Hush Puppies Nike, Fila and adidas .

© Deichmann

Tips for buying new school shoes

Do it early… like this month: Don't leave buying school shoes until September. Tempting as it may seem with fears of your child growing out of them before the academic year even begins, but the reality is that feet grow around half a size every six months for children over five years old, according to Deichmann. As such, getting measured in August will make minimal difference in sizing.

Check the school shoe policy: Your little one might be really convincing when telling you that light-up shoes are definitely allowed at their school, but you should still check the policy. Each institute has different rules, with some being stricter on colours and styles, while others are happy to let pupils express their stylish side.

Your little one might be really convincing when telling you that light-up shoes are definitely allowed at their school, but you should still check the policy. Each institute has different rules, with some being stricter on colours and styles, while others are happy to let pupils express their stylish side. Comfort is king: Nothing is more important than ensuring school shoes are comfortable on your child’s feet. They’re going to be worn all day, five days a week, so getting a good fit is crucial. Deichmann has over 130 stores in the UK and offers hassle-free, in-store foot measuring without appointments to guarantee comfortable school shoes. Alternatively, if you can’t make it into a store and need to order online, it has a printable foot gauge to measure your children’s feet at home.

HELLO!’s top 10 school shoes...

ToeZone Low Shoe Editor's note Designed for juniors, ToeZone's Low Shoe feature a fun heart design and a built-in size guide on the sole to ensure proper foot placement and comfort.They are ideal for busy days at school with their durable, easy-to-clean black finish and secure hook-and-loop fastening. £27.99 at DEICHMANN

Kickers School Shoe Low Editor's note With a smart design courtesy of one of the coolest brands around, these Kickers are perfect for teens. The lace fastening will provide all-day support, whilst the black leather finish ensures they'll survive playground kick-abouts. £44.99 at deichmann

adidas Runfalcon 5 EL C Trainer Editor's note Need trainers that are comfortable and breathable for maximum support during physical activity? Look no further. The brand with three stripe's Runfalcon 5 EL Cs feature both a hook-and-loop strap and laces, making them easy top slip on and off. £27.99 at deichmann

Graceland Ballet Flat Editor's note With ballet flats being all-the-rage at the moment, these Graceland versions are a great option for classroom fashionistas. Lightweight and easy to wear, they offer a smart look for older and younger students alike. £22.99 at deichmann

Hush Puppies School Shoe Low Editor's note Hush Puppies' easy-to-wear low school shoes strike a nice balance between practical and smart, with subtle stitching detail for added style. The easy hook-and-loop strap keeps things fuss-free, which is ideal for juniors who want comfort with a dash of character. £32.99 at deichmann

Nike Star Runner 4 Trainer Editor's note Sleek Nike trainers like these ones are a great pick for PE, combining sporty style with lightweight comfort and breathable support. The streamlined black design and elastic lacing make them easy to wear, whilst still looking cool and energetic without being over the top. £29.99 at deichmann

Graceland Loafer Editor's note Deichmann's own-brand loafers offer a stylish and durable option for school, featuring a sleek patent black finish and chunky sole for added comfort. The slip-on design with tassel detail adds a hint of personality, but is still uniform friendly. £22.99 at deichmann

Hush Puppies School Shoe Formal Editor's note For older boys, these formal Hush Puppies bring a sharp and polished look that's ideal for pupils who prefer a more classic style. With a smooth black finish and slip-on design, they offer both sophistication and everyday practicality. £54.99. at deichmann

Graceland Trainer Editor's note An affordable and practical playground option, these Graceland trainers combine a clean, modern look with school-appropriate simplicity, making them a great everyday option. The all-black design with laced fastening offers comfort, but still keeps things subtly stylish. £24.99 at deichmann

Kickers School Shoe Ballet Flat Editor's note You can count on these Kickers ballet flats to bring a bold twist to school footwear with a glossy patent finish and signature red tab detail. The sturdy buckle fastening and durable sole make them as practical as they are stylish for teen students. £49.99 at deichmann

Deichmann’s Buy One Get One Half-Price deal on school shoes is available until 24 August in Scotland, 31 August in Northern Ireland and 7 September in England, Wales and online. Shop now at deichmann.com.