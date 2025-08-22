Erik Menendez's daughter breaks silence with scathing attack after parole denial

Erik Menendez's daughter, Talia, didn't hold back when she expressed her anger and disappointment after her father was denied parole on August 21 after 35 years in prison.

Talia was the first to reveal the news that Erik was denied the chance of his freedom for three more years by the California Board of Parole Hearings, after parole commissioner Robert Barton cited various prison violations while Erik has been incarcerated.

Eric and his brother Lyle were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 during a retrial after the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole, but the sentence was changed to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole in May 2025.

Unleashing her anger on her Instagram Stories, Talia shared several messages, taking aim at the parole board, the prison system, and the media.

WATCH: Netflix's MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

Breaking silence

"How is my dad a threat to society!!!!!! A 3 years denial???? Hell is about the break loose!!!!!! Wrong move RJ Donovan," she wrote in all caps, referring to the San Diego prison where Erik is housed.

© Instagram Talia expressed her anger and disappointment over Erik's parole denial

Criticizing the media, Talia continued: "Money hungry media feeding pieces of trash!!!!!!!!!! You will not have peace until my dad is free!!!!! ... This isn't over and everyone will know the secrets what happens at these prisons!!!!!!"

Talia also alleged that Erik has been mistreated by the prison system. She claimed: "How about you guys making my dad stay tied to a bed for days in the hospital in excruciating pain bound to the bed by his hands and feet?!!!!! Just wait until I exposed all the secrets of this messed up prison system!!!!"

© Instagram Talia is Erik's adopted daughter

Claiming that keeping Erik and Lyle incarcerated is merely to make money, Talia wrote: "These prisons makes billions the more inmates they house!!!! This is all about money! They get paid for Lyle and Erik being there!!!!!"

Threatening the prison board, she added: "I was a child that grew up in the walls of these closed doors! I know the lies that goes on and I will make sure that everyone knows what really goes on in in these prisons! My voice will be heard by millions of people!

© Instagram Erik adopted Talia after he married his wife, Tammi

Talia then called for people to join her in a "peaceful protest" at the RJ Donovan correctional facility, before deciding to give the "parole board the benefit of the doubt," ahead of Lyle's hearing on Friday.

"Let's see what happens. Praying for my uncle so deeply. Words can't express the devastation I feel but the fight is not over yet. SET THEM FREE!!!!!"

© Getty Images Tammi called Erik's parole denial a 'setup'

Talia is Erik’s adopted daughter through his 1999 marriage to wife Tammi, who also expressed her sadness over his parole denial, calling it a "complete setup."

"Parole Commissioner Robert Barton had his mind made up to deny Erik parole from the start! This was a complete setup, and Erik never stood a chance! #Injustice," Tammi shared in an X post on Thursday.

© Getty Images Erik (L) and Lyle (R) were convicted of the murders of their parents during a 1996 trial

"Erik hasn't had any infractions since 2011, apart from a cell phone possession," she added in a subsequent post, referring to Robert's assertions that Erik has "not been a model prisoner."

During Thursday’s hearing, Robert listed various prison violations that contributed to Erik remaining incarcerated, including inappropriate behavior with visitors, drug smuggling, misuse of state computers, violent episodes in 1997 and 2011, and cell phone possession, according to NewsNation.