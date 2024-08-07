7 facts about Kamala Harris' VP Tim Walz: from football coaching to IVF journey

All eyes have been on Kamala Harris for the past three weeks as she launched her somewhat impromptu — but already massively successful — presidential campaign, and now, they're on Tim Walz.

The vice president, who became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, announced to much fanfare on August 6 that she chose the Minnesota governor to be her running mate, with 91 days to go before Election Day on November 5.

Though for many, Walz hasn't been a nationally recognized figure until now, he became increasingly popular in the last two weeks both for his varied resumé, wholesome and unifying personality, progressive values, and more recently, for coining a new dig at far-right Republicans: calling them "weird."

His instant popularity was quickly reflected across both political and celebrity endorsements, viral edits on TikTok, and more signs of embrace, plus, by the end of the whirlwind day, which was capped off with an electrifying rally in Philadelphia, the campaign reported they had already fundraised a whopping $20 million following the announcement.

Below, catch up on what fans are loving about Walz, from his history as a football coach and high school teacher, to the heartwarming meaning behind his daughter's name.

1/ 7 © Facebook Coach Walz Walz, who is originally from Nebraska, first enlisted in the Army National Guard, for which he served for 24 years, straight out of high school. He then attended Chadron State College with the help of the GI Bill, and went on to become a teacher. He met his wife Gwen Walz while working at a high school in Alliance, Nebraska, and they later both became teachers at Mankato West High School in Minnesota. It was there that he worked as both a geography teacher and football coach, and took the school's team to the state championship for the first time in its history.

2/ 7 © Getty LGBTQIA Ally While at the high school, he was not only teacher and coach, but also became a figure of coexistence when he became the faculty advisor for the school's first Gay-Straight Alliance in 1999, knowing the message it would send to have the football coach represent the group. It came three years after former President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act into law, which prevented states from recognizing same-sex marriages. MORE: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff reveals sweet bond with Tim Walz as she makes big plans

3/ 7 © Instagram He is fluent in Chinese Walz was not only a teacher in Nebraska and Minnesota, but in China as well, as part of the WorldTeach organization. His first visit to the country in 1989, the same year of the Tiananmen Square massacre, was his first ever international flight, and he spent a year teaching at a local school. He went back with Gwen for their honeymoon following their 1994 nuptials, and has continued to visit numerous times.

4/ 7 © Getty Kindness As governor of Minnesota — he was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022 — one of his most popular policies has been his Free School Meals for Kids program, which he signed into law last year, making it so kids receive free breakfast and lunch at their schools. MORE: Ella Emhoff joins mom Kerstin in defiant statement about Kamala Harris amid 'baseless attacks' He also signed into law that schools must provide students with free access to menstrual products, which "must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12," per the Minnesota Legislature.

5/ 7 © John Shearer Verified Swiftie and Beyoncé fan Walz is a music fan through and through. As governor, he has signed several music-related proclamations, honoring the likes of Taylor Swift, Prince (a Minnesota native), Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen. Ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour stop in his state, he made July 20 "Beyoncé Day," shortly after making June 23 and 24 "Taylor Swift Days" when her Eras Tour came into town.

6/ 7 © Instagram He's a fierce advocate for IVF Walz and his wife welcomed their first daughter in 2001 after a years-long battle with IVF, and named her Hope in honor of their journey. Last month, in light of the Republican Party's mounting challenges against reproductive rights, including his opponent J.D. Vance's vote against protecting IVF, Walz wrote on X: "Even if you've never gone through the hell of infertility, someone you know has. When Gwen and I were having trouble getting pregnant, the anxiety and frustration blotted out the sun. J.D. Vance opposing the miracle of IVF is a direct attack on my family and so many others."