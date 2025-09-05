LBC's Tom Swarbrick gets candid about online safety: 'It has to be a collective movement'

I think it's got to be galvanizing that collective spirit, and shaping it into something that people believe will actually work.

Obviously, the online safety bill is quite an important step forward, and let's see what the effects of that might be.

Personally, I would rather it was clearer, and said, 'Below this age, I'm afraid you cannot own this bit of equipment'. There are plenty of legal limits placed on the kinds of things you can buy anyway.

I think it's going to be a hardware issue. What they're doing in Australia looks very interesting. They're looking at banning it for under-16s, banning full internet enabled social media.

I want my son to be able to have Google Maps so he can look at where he goes. I want him to be able to message me and his mum and everybody else. I want that freedom for him. But we can't be doing it on our own.

What constitutes social media is a bit tricky because my kids do really like watching YouTube, so, if that's considered social media, that's also a problem.

As adults, we are conducting a bit of an experiment on children with the access that they have to this, and the great worry is that in 20 years' time we'll have woken up to just how bad it was. That's the middle of the night worry. We've now conditioned children.

My teacher friends tell me that the attention span of children in class has plummeted, partly, they say, because social media holds your attention for 12 seconds. We are chemically inducing an inability for a generation to concentrate. Why are we doing this?

I hope LBC's online safety day gets people genuinely involved. There's a lot to be learnt from listening to experts about what this does to the young brain, who need to be heard loud and clear - and now.