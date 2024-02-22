Child online safety helplines and websites: NSPCC, Childline & more

Are you a parent or carer concerned about your child or teenager's life online? Perhaps you are a child or teen yourself and having trouble with an aspect of the online world?

Help and support is available and there are a number of helplines and websites which specifically deal with the area of online safety.

If you need someone to talk to or are are looking for advice, you can contact the organisations and charities in the list below…

NSPCC

Helpline number: 0808 800 5000

Website: nspcc.org.uk

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children is the UK's leading children's charity with its own online safety hub on its website. Parents can call their helpline if they are worried about a child.

Childline

Helpline number: 0800 1111

Website: childline.org.uk

Childline offers under 18s free, confidential advice either on the phone or online. Childline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

Parents Protect

Helpline number: 0808 1000 900

Website: parentsprotect.co.uk/

Parents Protec is a website offering help and support with online safety and works to prevent child sexual abuse on the internet.

STOP IT NOW

Helpline number: 0808 1000 900

Website: stopitnow.org.uk

Stop It Now is run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a UK-wide charity dedicated solely to preventing child sexual abuse.

Thinkuknow

Website: thinkuknow.co.uk

The National Crime Agency's Child Exploitation and Online Protection team run this resource website for parents and carers to help keep their children safer online.

UK Safer Internet Centre

Website: saferinternet.org.uk

Another great website for parents and carers with information about online safety.

Internet Watch Foundation

Website: iwf.org.uk

The IWF is a website where you can report child sexual abuse images, videos or other content found online to have that content removed. They work with the police. You can report here report.iwf.org.uk/en/report

Breck Foundation

Website: breckfoundation.org

The Breck Foundation was founded in 2014 following the tragic loss of Breck Bednar, a 14-year-old boy who was groomed and murdered by someone he met online. The Foundation educates families on online grooming, online safety and online exploitation.

Internet Matters

Website: internetmatters.org

Internet Matters is a non-profit organisation and information website with the purpose of keeping children safe online.