Lighthouse parenting: The 'aspirational' approach that boosts a child's confidence

In the era of the helicopter and tiger parent, a new term has been added to the list of definitions that describe hyper-involved child rearing.

Less intrusive than hovering, yet more intentional than letting children fully fend for themselves, lighthouse parenting refers to a style of raising your kids with a guiding hand.

It seeks to represent the parent as a beacon on the shore rather than someone who is steering the ship and dictating the route.

However, as with any trend in modern parenting, there's a fine line and a balancing act that comes with being a light for your child instead of a shadow.

I asked parenting experts and therapists to weigh in on this new style of parenting and outline the pros and cons of raising your child with this philosophy for HELLO! readers.

What lighthouse parenting actually looks like day to day

Coined by paediatrician Dr Kenneth Ginsburg, the term "lighthouse parenting" describes an authoritative parenting style that aims to strike a balance between providing a stable, loving home and allowing children the independence to explore, develop resilience and to make their own mistakes from which they can recover and learn.

HCPC-registered Senior Education and Child Psychologist Dr Sasha Hall, who has over 15 years of experience in the field, defined lighthouse parenting for HELLO! and said: "It uses the image of a lighthouse to describe a parent who remains steady, reliable and emotionally available, offering guidance and safety while still allowing a child the space to navigate their own decisions.

"The parent is a predictable point of reference, helping children feel safe enough to explore and learn without constant intervention."

Dr Sasha continued sharing how this type of parenting shows up on a day-to-day basis in homes: "In everyday life, lighthouse parenting involves balancing supervision with appropriate independence.

"Parents allow children to take manageable risks within a safe environment, encouraging them to think through problems, try things for themselves and learn from natural consequences when it is safe to do so.

"Boundaries remain clear and consistent, and the home becomes a kind of ‘launchpad’ that supports skill building for the future while still functioning as a secure base children can return to."

© Getty Images Lighthouse parenting involves striking a balance between freedom and support

Why some families thrive with this approach

Like everything, what works for some won't work for others. Lighthouse parenting carries with it specific traits and practices that may not suit some families.

However, there are certain dynamics that this approach will be perfect for, especially if a calm, predictable, and emotionally steady environment is what your children thrive on.

Dr Sasha elaborated on this and said: "When parents can maintain this steadiness, children often experience improvements in communication within the family, fewer power struggles and increased confidence in themselves.

"The approach supports stronger relationships because children know the parent is present, listening and consistent.

"Families who have routines, support systems or strategies that help them remain emotionally regulated often find themselves particularly able to embrace this model."

Therapeutic counsellor, parenting and neurodivergence expert at KiddyCharts, Helen Neale, also noted: "There is a clear focus on being the 'safe place' for our kids, hence the name, I imagine.

"Where kids feel that no matter what happens, they can talk about it without parents 'losing their [expletive],' and that doesn't mean that parents don't get angry, or express sadness and disappointment.

"It is about being regulated and not aggressive, and expressing that anger in safe ways to help our own kids to understand it, and perhaps even use it.

"Anger isn't necessarily inherently something to avoid. It CAN be incredibly mobilising the energy we get from anger - look at Greta Thunberg and how she is using that anger!"

© Getty Images It creates an environment that makes children feel they can come and tell their parents anything

The potential limitations and pitfalls to look out for

While this form of parenting sounds almost flawless on paper, the reality isn’t always smooth sailing.

Finding the perfect balance between giving direction and granting independence can feel like walking on a tightrope at times.

There's a worry and a fear that leaning too far on one side of the line could make your child feel lost, while leaning the other way could make them feel smothered.

Every child is unique, and what works for one might not prove successful with another, so the key to getting this right is to be aware of all the pros and cons that come along with being a lighthouse parent.

Dr Sasha said: "As any parent will know, there are often many periods of stress, broken sleep and moments when children push boundaries, all of which can make high levels of parental emotional regulation very difficult.

"Another limitation is that getting the balance right between stepping back and stepping in is not always straightforward.

"The approach relies on parents remaining actively aware of what their child is doing, so that risks can be assessed and support can be offered at the right moment."

However, she shared her own personal approach when it comes to choosing parenting styles and added: "As a mother of two young children, lighthouse parenting is an approach that I strive toward.

"I see it as something aspirational that helps guide my intentions, rather than a standard that can be reached each day perfectly. Parenting is full of pressures, tiredness and emotional demands, and it is natural that we all fluctuate.

"However, the idea of being a steady and supportive base, while giving children room to grow, is something I value deeply and try my best to uphold whenever I can."

© Getty Images This type of parenting encourages children to make their own mistakes

Do lighthouse parents have more confident children?

It is hard to pinpoint exactly what results in a confident child, and it might not necessarily be one single style of parenting that is the magic ingredient to affording your child assurance in themselves.

However, some of the features of lighthouse parenting could be vital in helping your child make their own decisions and find confident independence while exploring their voice in a safe environment.

Helen said: "Being a 'good parent' isn't about controlling our kids, it's about supporting them, and offering healthy, safe boundaries for them to make mistakes to enable them to grow.

"And so they know that if they do make a mistake, we are there to listen, help and support them. This doesn't mean there are no boundaries.

"It simply means we show them with compassion, and empathise while we enforce them."