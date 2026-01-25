Eva Mendes praised over rare comment about 11-year-old daughter with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is keeping her kids out of social media in more ways than one.

The former actress has long been famously private about her family life, rarely making public appearances with her husband, Ryan Gosling, and keeping their two daughters completely out of the public eye.

The doting mom has been in a relationship with the Barbie actor since 2012, after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, and they share two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, nine.

Over the weekend, Eva took to Instagram and shared a GIF of herself, in which she is gesturing a confident "no," shaking her head and arms back and forth.

"When my 11 year old asks me if she can have a phone," she then wrote in her caption, prompting fans to take to the comments section under the post and relate to her.

"You go girl!! I would wait until she's older too! So much time for cell phones, only so much time for being a kid!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Exactly my reaction!" and: "Delay for as long as possible! Kids just need to be kids," as well as: "Show the little one the LANDLINE!"

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan have only ever made two red carpet appearances together

This isn't the first time Eva takes to Instagram and emphasized her refusal to give her daughters access to phones or social media. In a similar 2023 Instagram post also sharing a GIF of herself gesturing "no," she wrote: "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

The post raised both questions and praise, and she further gave insight into her fans responding to fans' comments. One fan commented: "When I have kids, I intend to do the same. At what age do you think you'll allow them to use the internet/social media?" to which Eva replied with: "Honestly I don't know."

She continued: "I'll have to see where it goes — for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain," adding: "I'm taking it stage by stage."

© Getty Images The couple's only public appearance with their daughters was during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Another fan then argued: "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet," though Eva then countered with: "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous."

© Instagram Eva and Ryan are based between Southern California and London

"Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc…) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media," she noted.

"When they're 18 years old," one fan then suggested, an idea Eva seemed to like, replying: "Yup!" next to a red heart emoji.