Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's mini-me daughters make first public appearance with famous parents — photos

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, along with their two daughters, are stepping out.

The notoriously private couple, who have not made a public appearance together in over ten years, made a very worthwhile exception to their usual distancing from the spotlight to attend the 2024 Olympics in Paris with their two daughters.

The Skura Style founder and the Barbie actor, who have never addressed whether they are married, have been together since 2012 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines; they share daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight.

On Sunday, August 4, Eva and Ryan were pictured in Paris attending the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final at Bercy Arena, marking the first time they have made a public appearance with their daughters, and the first time they've been photographed at a major event together since The Place Beyond the Pines premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

For the special outing, Eva was spotted wearing a black blouse with oversized white sunglasses, while Ryan, who had one of their daughters sitting on his lap, wore a red plaid button-down layered over a white tank top, paired with a green Olympics baseball cap and sunglasses.

Their daughters Esmeralda and Amada are their total lookalikes; one was pictured wearing the Olympics edition of Ralph Lauren's signature American flag sweater, while the other sported a yellow floral dress.

© Getty The family stepped out together in public for the first time

Though Eva and Ryan have never shied away from public tributes to each other and special shout-outs on social media and beyond, they have always kept their relationship out of the public eye, including for milestones such as the Oscars.

Amid the press tour extravaganza that was the release of Barbie last year, which ended with Ryan both earning an Oscar nomination and performing at the star-studded event, fans had hoped Eva would be stepping out with him in support, but she maintained ahead of time that it was a boundary they stuck to firmly.

© Getty The girls look like a mini Ryan and mini Eva

In April of last year she shared a throwback photo of the two in The Place Beyond the Pines, and one fan couldn't help but comment: "Eva, I want to to be honest with you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you with Ryan. I know, I'm selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop dreaming about it!!"

© Getty The family enjoyed watching women's gymnastics

In response, the mother-of-two first noted: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you," however, she added: "But we don't do those things together."

© Getty This marks Eva and Ryan's first major public appearance together in 12 years

She explained: "Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there," adding: "Oh wait – for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

The Gosling-Mendes family live in a quiet Southern California town; Ryan has previously stated he tries to film only one movie a year, and the family typically moves with him for that period.