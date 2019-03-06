﻿
13 Photos | Beauty

All the times Kate Middleton lovingly cradled her baby bump

There's another royal baby on the way!

...
All the times Kate Middleton lovingly cradled her baby bump
You're reading

All the times Kate Middleton lovingly cradled her baby bump

1/13
Next

Watch Kate and Meghan's sweet exchange at Buckingham palace
kate-middleton-surprise-baby-bump
Photo: © Rex
1/13

There's not long to go until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet their firstborn. Over the past few months, fans have loved seeing Meghan's baby bump grow – and watch as the mum-to-be shows off her maternal side, cradling her bump on public outings. While the touching of her bump may be a signature Meghan move, looking back at photos, it's clear that her sister-in-law Kate did the same when she was pregnant with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following on from Kate recently admitting that was feeling broody, and as we look forward to welcoming a new royal baby this spring, we round up all the times Kate has lovingly cradled her bump…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the proud parents to George, Charlotte and Louis, and throughout all three of Kate's pregnancies, the royal looked every inch the doting mum. She couldn't help show her surprise as she felt little Louis kick this time last year in 2018 as she visited Sunderland on an official day trip.

kate-middleton-feels-big-baby-kick
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

That must have been a big kick! Kate was attending a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan when she instinctively put her hand on her bump.

MORE: James Martin reveals his weight has always been 'a big issue'

kate-middleton-in-peach-coat
Photo: © Rex
3/13

Looking pretty in peach, Kate glowed during her first pregnancy with Prince George.

kate-middleton-at-emma-bridgewater-factory
Photo: © Rex
4/13

Prince William's wife cradled her tummy as she visited the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke on Trent. Kate was less than three months away from welcoming baby Charlotte.

MORE: When royals lose their temper - see all the photos

kate-middleton-looking-down-at-baby-bump
Photo: © Rex
5/13

The Duchess checks in on her little tot as she attends the Royal Princess cruise ship naming ceremony back in 2013.

kate-middleton-wears-white-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

The Duchess wows in white, just two months away from her due date with Princess Charlotte.

kate-middleton-baby-bump-blue-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Kate placed a protective hand over her bump as she arrived to cheers at Wickford's Action on Addiction Community Treatment Centre. The Duchess was pregnant with her third child, baby Louis.

kate-middleton-in-high-vis-jacket
Photo: © Rex
8/13

Dressed in a hi-vis jacket, Kate cradled her bump.

kate-middleton-feels-baby-kicking
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

When she was around six months pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the royal chatted to teenager Martina McDonagh during her tour of the new Kensington Leisure Centre. "It's moving all the time," Kate said of her unborn baby. "I can feel it kicking now."

kate-middleton-dresses-her-baby-bump-in-green
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Less than a month before she gave birth to Prince Louis, Kate was still hard at work, convening an early intervention for children and families symposium at the Royal Society of Medicine.

kate-middleton-pregnant-with-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

The royal was expecting her first baby, Prince George, back in April 2013.

kate-middleton-touches-baby-bump-in-blue
Photo: © Rex
12/13

Prince William's wife looking radiant at the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey, dressing her bump in blue. Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time.

kate-middleton-in-stockholm
Photo: © Rex
13/13

Do we think she felt a kick there? Prince William and Kate were on an official visit to Stockholm when Kate was pictured looking down at her stomach.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...