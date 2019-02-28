Kate Middleton reveals she is broody and talks baby number 4 The royal made the comments whilst visiting Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about her and Prince William's plans to expand their family. Whilst taking part in a walkabout in Ballymena on their second day of touring Northern Ireland, the royal was asked whether she wanted to become a mother again after revealing she was feeling "broody" whilst meeting five-month-old baby James.

"He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody," Kate told James Barr's dad Alan, who was quick to ask her about a possible baby number four. The Duchess laughed and said, "I think William might be slightly worried."

Kate, 37, who is a mother to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, also commented on a little girl's coat, saying, "I love your cool coat. Charlotte loves pink."

During the walkabout, the Duchess made a girl's dream come true by allowing her to ask her some personal questions, so she could include them in a biography she was writing about the royal.

Hannah Ritchie, nine, said: "I asked if she liked being a princess, and is the palace big? She said she liked being a princess because she can travel around the world and meet all the lovely children. She gets to talk to them - she loves meeting and talking to the children."

The Duchess told her: "I love working with young people. Everyone is so brave and strong in some of the places we go. It's very nice to meet you. Good luck with the biography!"

Prince William and his wife have had an incredibly busy day in Northern Ireland, which started early in the morning with a private meeting with officers and staff from the Police Service in Northern Ireland to hear about the unique challenges they face.

At the Braid Arts Centre they visited the charity Cinemagic, who have used film, television and digital technologies to engage with over 500,000 young people. The charity uses visual arts to increase opportunities and develop skills for young people from all backgrounds. The Duke and Duchess took part in some of Cinemagic’s workshops to see the full range of training they provide.