Meghan Markle swears by this 20-minute facial - and we are booking in for one ASAP

The Duchess of Sussex has glowing skin – always. We honestly can't recall a time when she hasn’t looked fresh and glowing. We know that Meghan loves facials and preps her skin with a mix of potions and lotions – but we recently discovered that she is a big fan of the Dermalux LED phototherapy facial, which takes just 20 minutes! Yes, really. In actual fact, the brand confirmed that Prince Harry's wife had a course of the treatments in the lead up to her wedding in May. The facial is unlike any other as it uses light to treat the skin; the power of the LED enhances the skins surface right away. How clever! The infrared light increases cell energy and collagen production making – giving your skin a more youthful look, while a further antibacterial blue light zaps spots, killing off any germs. A course of the treatments improves the skins texture – which probably explains why Meghan always looks amazing in all those close-up pics. The facial isn't just loved by Duchess Meghan, but also Kortney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston.

We spoke to Rachel McInnes, Dermalux's UK Sales Manager who said the facial is perfect for brides-to-be: "In the three to six months leading up to a wedding, we would recommend booking an appointment every four weeks to allow your skin to adjust and ensure significant improvement. Professional facials will tackle any specific concerns and ensure you feel better and more gorgeous than ever. But if your issues are severe, we'd recommend you see a facialist even more often to boost the transformation." You can book a course or a one-off treatment at dermaluxled.com.

Meghan is also a fan of facialist Nichola Joss who is known for her 'inner facial' technique and the royal credited her for sculpting her face.

"I do facial exercises from one of my favourite aestheticians, Nicola Joss, who basically sculpts your face from the inside out," she once said. "I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. There's a reason she is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus."

