This is why we'll never see Duchess Meghan wearing a red lip again – and we can all relate

The Duchess of Sussex is our go-to girl for all things natural glow when it comes to beauty – her tried-and-tested natural base, fluttery lashes and nude lip combo is practically a given for all her royal engagements. So, when her wedding makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin admitted why Meghan rarely strays out of her beauty comfort zone, we were all ears. He told People: "If anything, she’s going to experiment with different tones, and now that she’s more tan she’ll use warmer colours. But she doesn’t stray too far from her technique, she’s very formulaic with her routine."

Makes sense! The MUA also revealed why Meghan rarely wears a bold lip – and that she's unlikely to ever again. "The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it. She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything," he said.

That 'one time' in question is thought to be back in 2016, when Meghan gave an interview on her role in Suits at the AOL Studios in New York. In quite a different look for her, alongside her deep red lip she wore her hair slicked into a side parting with smooth waves – and though we think she looked gorgeous, perhaps that's when she decided bold lipstick wasn't for her.

Since then, a rich plum tone is the closest she's come to a red lip – and throughout her royal duties, she's stuck to her favourite natural look. In fact, on her wedding day Daniel used a simple tinted lip balm to subtly enhance her mouth, without using anything too heavy or opaque. And since Meghan's now doing all of her makeup herself, we can see why she'd want to keep things simple! Down to earth as ever, Duchess.

