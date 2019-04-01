Mary Berry, 84, reveals her bargain anti-ageing skincare secret - without Botox or surgery The former GBBO judge has a bargain beauty secret

Ever wondered how the ageless, ex Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry keeps her youthful glow at the tender age of 84? Simple. With a classic bottle of E45 cream, for just £4.99! The household name credits the inexpensive, bargain cream as her stand-alone beauty secret, and one which she has frequently turned to throughout the years. Speaking to The Times, she revealed: "No face-lifts, nothing. No [Botox]. I've got wrinkles. That's what happens when you get older. It doesn't worry me. I use E45 from a big bottle."

Mary Berry looks incredible at 82

Mary joins a whole host of celebrities that swear by the purse-friendly product, including Kelly Brook, Cheryl, and Gabby Logan, who have all praised the wonder lotion in the past. E45 was first developed over 60 years ago, and has stood the test of time to cement its place in the ever-changing beauty world.

E45 retails at just £4.99

E45 cream is a super-light formula that is specially formulated for treating dry, flaking and chapped skin, by soothing and replenishing moisture instantly after application. It is also multi-purpose, and can be used to treat more serious skin conditions, including eczema and dermatitis. It’s a non-greasy formula, which absorbs efficiently into the skin, and because it is perfume-free and dermatologically-tested, it won’t cause irritations if you do suffer from sensitive skin.

Not only is the chef known for her looking younger than her age, but her impeccable sense of fashion, too. Mary has previously revealed that she is a fan of high street brands including Zara and M&S for "lively" picks, including the patterned jackets she became known for her during her time on GBBO, which she said she owned almost 50 of. "Many that I don’t wear. I had a lot of floral ones for Bake Off but I have now gone back to preferring the plain," Mary said.

