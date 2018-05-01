The £42 facial oil that is behind Duchess Kate's radiant after-birth complexion The skincare saviour inside Kate's baby bag?

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child – Prince Louis - on 23 April and the world watched as she took to the steps of the Lindo Wing in a red Jenny Packham dress to introduce the new royal baby to the world with husband Prince William by her side. But beauty addicts everywhere were astounded at how incredibly glowing the mother-of-three looked; particularly mere hours after giving birth. What's her secret? It goes without saying that the beautiful duchess has a team of professionals on hand to help, including her hairdresser Amanda Cook and trusted stylist Natasha Archer. However, one of her favourite skincare saviours is her Beauty Sleep Elixir from organic skincare brand Beuti Skincare – and this £42 bottle of multitasking ointment is a must have in the royals beauty cabinet – and she could have well had a bottle or two in her baby bag during her hospital stay which would explain her crystal-clear skin.

Kate's complexion looked incredible after she gave birth

The wonder oil reduces inflammation and redness by soothing the skins surface and giving it the ultimate hydrating treat. The oil contains a cocktail of totally natural ingredients including lavender, geranium, neroli and cherry oils, all of which encourage a lit-from-within radiance.

It's been reported that Kate loves the Beauty Sleep Elixir

According to the founder of the brand Leila Aalam, Kate has three bottles on her bedside table and told People magazine: "We were ecstatic to know she liked it and was actually using it"

MORE: Princess Charlotte's £45 blue floral dress – made by Kate's friend – sells out

The sister-in-law of Prince Harry also captivated fans with her hair, which was typically coiffed and preened to perfection. Amanda Cook gave Kate the most marvellous of blow-dries as always – her locks looked silky-smooth and delicately curled at the ends.

READ: Did you notice that Duchess Kate wore the same shoes as Holly Willoughby to introduce new royal baby?

The voluminous 'do looked incredible as it gently blew in the wind and showed off her fantastic bone structure and of course, her glowing, post-birth face.