The 2026 fashion campaigns you need to know about

‘Tis the season for bold colourways, infectious prints, open-toed pumps and much, much more. The spring and summer months are favourable for many reasons, but most importantly for the fashion-obsessed.

As expected, some of the world's most notable fashion houses have called on the elite to star in their SS26 campaigns, all bringing an infectious source of inspiration to those in the know.

From captivating Valentine’s Day collections to famed faces making their mark, here are the very best fashion campaigns that need to be on your radar this year.

GUESS

© GUESS

For SS26, cult favourite Californian brand Guess has tapped fashion icon Chiara Ferragni to be the face of their newest campaign. Described by the brand as "a symbol of innovation, self-expression, and digital influence", Chiara Ferragni is a name synonymous with effortless dressing, with many fans following her journey ever since she emerged onto the scene as a blogger back in 2009. The campaign imagery features Chiara in multiple pieces from the new collection, which is said to be inspired by the American Dream.

Cou Cou Intimates

Celebrating Valentine's Day in style, the it-girl-approved intimates brand Cou Cou called on dancer Lexee Smith to frolic around a Parisian apartment in the brand's new cotton voile range. Titled “For You, Not Them”, the campaign reimagines the meaning of Valentine’s Day, moving it away from its usual performative expectations and turning the focus inward. The campaign positions pleasure as a daily practice, celebrating a more personal definition of love - rooted in self-connection, care, and embodied confidence.

Calvin Klein

© Calvin Klein © Calvin Klein

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White join forces in a steamy love-fuelled campaign for Calvin Klein this V-Day. The Tell Me Lies actors front the brand's limited-edition Valentine’s Day underwear and lounge capsule, which features soft new colourways and limited-edition prints, all wrapped up with Calvin's iconic CK motif. Shot and directed by Zora Sicher, the on-screen and real-life couple is captured in authentic moments, emphasising the quiet comfort of being at home together in their Calvins.