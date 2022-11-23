Simone Ashley sashays in sequins for top secret project The star has become something of a fashion muse

With esteemed brands under her regency-style belt such as Burberry, Supriya Lele, Jacquemus, Valentino, 16Arlington and Armani – to name a few – Simone Ashley is never short of exciting projects in the pipeline.

The Bridgerton break-out star shared a sneak peek of an upcoming project online, where she flaunted her unfailing fashion sense with fans. The 27-year-old donned a shimmering sequin crop top and matching skirt set by Galvan London featuring a sporty silhouette, thick straps, and a sunshine yellow hue.

For the BTS shots, Simone wore her raven tresses down loose in luscious curls and dramatically swept to the side – exuding an off-duty attitude. The star showcased a rich glamour glow crafted by celebrity makeup artist Nikki Makeup, which complemented her sunny aesthetic styled by none other than Rebecca Corbin Murray.

A dewy skin tone, a glossy nude lip, a dark yet romantic smoky eye, thickly defined brows, a flutter of black mascara and a slick of highlighter accentuated Simone's naturally striking features.

Simone Ashley looked stunning lemon yellow sequins

The former Sex Education star posted the captionless photograph to her Instagram feed, leaving fans to dote upon her ever-flawless appearance. "You look incredible," one wrote, while another added: "Our Viscountess always slaying." A third agreed, saying: "Breathtaking beauty," and a fourth noted: "Exquisite."

Simone's makeup artist Nikki also shared the images on her feed, writing: "Beautiful @simoneashley on set today. Hair @halleybrisker Style @rebeccacorbinmurray #nikki_makeup."

The star showed off her latest look crafted by Galvan London

From glittering Regency-era gowns to slinky red carpet numbers, Simone has cultivated quite the array of looks. The actress has earned her status as a fully-fledged fashion darling – mainly thanks to her diverse and experimental style.

One of Simone's latest looks to enchant added another string to her stylish bow. The Netflix star upped the ante in hiking gear, channeling gorpcore with her outdoorsy ensemble. She sported a skin-tight pair of leggings, coupled with some black walking boots and an oversized, eighties-style puffer jacket which boasted a retro green, blue and white colour scheme.

