The 10 best bucket hats for major festival vibes

The humble bucket hat adorns the milkmaid-braided head of just about every single festival goer, and still we're totally here for it in 2024.

There's no need to compromise on style, one of the brilliant things about the bucket is that it's actually super practical.

Think about it: whether you're heading off to Glasto or Wireless, festival beauty is tricky to ace.

The bucket hat is your perfect partner-in-crime for that questionable day-three hair, masking a multitude of sins with its floppy shape.

The soft silhouette is perfect for stuffing in a rucksack and whipping out when you need shielding from the elements, particularly if you're up against the temperamental British weather.

How we chose:

Style and festival-appropriate: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best bucket hats, we made sure that each of our picks felt playful, the perfect accompaniment to a festival 'fit.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best bucket hats, we made sure that each of our picks felt playful, the perfect accompaniment to a festival 'fit. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a bucket hat in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from high-street brands to luxe designer labels.

Hello! Fashion shares the best bucket hats to shop this festival season:

Best Bucket Hats Patchwork Tie-Dyed Printed Shell Bucket Hat Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten's tie-dye bucket hat will infuse your festival weekend with an air of kaleidoscopic cool. I love the slightly abstract appeal of the floral prints alongside the playfulness of the colour palette. £355.00 £142 AT NET-A-PORTER

Bucket Hat This geometric print version by H&M is an excellent choice if you're wanting to stage a monogram moment on a budget. The colour combination of the beige and the terracotta feels neutral and infinitely versatile, and I think it looks far more expensive than it actually is. £12.99 £6 AT H&M

Studded Denim Bucket Hat JW Anderson Steeped in party energy, this studded bucket by JW Anderson is great for infusing your look with a hint of glitz. The denim gives the shape a slightly structural feel, and it would team seamlessly alongside a glittery mesh top. £195.00 £103 AT SSENSE

Leopard Bucket Hat Ganni In my humble opinion, the appeal of leopard print never wanes. It's a print classic, a trend that you know will reappear season after season without looking tired. Cut from lightweight polyester, this bucket by Ganni is playful, high-impact and a cool-girl must-have. £85 AT FLANNELS

Metallic Drop Bucket Hat Simon Miller Flashy and disco-esque, this silver bucket by Simon Miller is the star of show, irrespective of the festival headliner. The piece features a drawstring adjustment for a bespoke fit, and I love the crackled, lived-in finish. £92.00 £36 AT LUISAVIAROMA

Satin Bucket Hat With Crystals Inspired by the word of streetwear, this satin bucket by Prada pays homage to a classic shape while toying with the idea of light and radiance. Coated in synthetic crystals, the piece is categorically dazzling, and it would look amazing alongside a wash of glimmery eyeshadow. £ 1,600.00 AT PRADA

Leather-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Bucket Hat Gucci Y2K girlies, this one is for you. Crafted in Italy, this logo-centric denim piece by Gucci pays tribute to the house's rich heritage, while remaining fresh and super wearable for this festival season. Pair with a colourful boxy shirt for maximum impact.

£415 AT NET-A-PORTER

Crochet Bucket Hat Mango A touch of crochet never hurt. Inject your festival-ready look with a dose of hippie charm thanks to Mango's crochet bucket hat. £22.99 AT MANGO

Striped Bucket Hat Miu Miu Transform into a Miu Miu muse with a candy-cane bucket hat. This particular piece even comes with a co-ordinating clutch for all your festival essentials. £505 AT FLANNELS

Striped Cotton Bucket Hat Damson Madder Unleash your inner It-girl with a Damson Madder piece. Featuring a lilac-burgandy striped design, this mid-range bucket hat is in equal parts preppy and playful. £40 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

