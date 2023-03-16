Naomi Campbell storms the runway in tailored thigh-split dress for BOSS The supermodel returned to the runway for the esteemed German fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 show

On Wednesday, BOSS welcomed an all-star guest list to attend the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 show hosted in Miami. Celebrities spilled through the doors to witness Marco Falcioni's latest collection unfurl to the pumping club beats of the Florida-based venue. Of course, such a decorated label requires a glittering lineup of models. Cue Naomi Campbell, who stormed the runway alongside a slew of famous faces championing the brand's latest offerings.

The 52-year-old added to the spectacle of the show, not by her presence alone, but also with her cutting-edge look. The supermodel, who found fame in the eighties and nineties, wore a tailored dress featuring a tuxedo-style bodice with traditional decorative pockets and sleek lapels. The black number boasted a plunging halterneck coupled with a slinky skirt that showcased a more ephemeral, lightweight silhouette as she walked.

The runway veteran wore her raven hair down loose in a swish straightened style, allowing all eyes to fall upon her contemporary attire that drew upon traditional tailoring references.

Naomi Campbell hit the runway for BOSS' Spring/Summer 2023 collection

There was certainly no shortage of stars at the show, which was opened by no other than Pamela Anderson in an oyster-toned suit concoction. DJ Khaled, Jordan Barrett and Law Roach also stepped onto the straight in the name of BOSS, stirring up social media frenzy following news of the latter's unexpected retirement.

Front row attendees including Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne, Charles Melton, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Christine Quinn and Tiffany Haddish lined the liquid-themed catwalk, adding to the hype of the event which subsequently spilled online for all to enjoy.

The model wore a halterneck dress that borrowed from traditional tailoring

Naomi has been busy jetting off across the US for various red carpet events. Before heading to sunny Florida, the supermodel hit up Hollywood for the official Vanity Fair afterparty. Fashion's creme de la creme gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Centre in Beverly Hills, where Naomi commanded attention in Schiaparelli.

The mother-of-one wore Schiaparelli for a recent appearance at the Oscars

The mother-of-one gave major goddess vibes in a chainmail dress from Schiaparelli’s FW23 couture collection. She also wore the shoes from the complete look, boasting Schiaparelli's signature sculpted toes. A gold and silver choker cupped her neck and beaded black bracelets on her wrist.

