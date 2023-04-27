India Amarteifio dazzles at world premiere of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton fans only have a few more days to wait until they receive their latest regency fix. Hold your horses, sadly we do not bear news of a season three release date, rather May 4 marks the day when Neflix's hit show's new spinoff series will be available to stream.

In case you've been living under a rock, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story delves deeper into the backstory of Bridgerton's quirky monarch, played in the main show by Golda Rosheuvel. Created by Shonda Rimes, the prequel consists of six episodes is centred around the young Queen Charlotte's rise to power.

Who is India Amarteifio?

India Amarteifio looks radiant on the red carpet at the world premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

India Amarteifio is the name of the actress tasked with bringing a young Queen Charlotte to life in the new Netflix series. The 21-year-old, whose acting background includes roles in the West End and credits in shows such as Sex Education and Line of Duty.

India radiated gilded glamour at the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story global premiere on Wednesday wearing the most effulgent Elie Saab gown, in a look which was crafted by A-list adored stylist Holly White.

India was giving regency glamour in a gold embellished gown

The actress sported a semi-sheer gold A-line maxi dress featuring elaborate embellishment. India's sleeveless gown consisted of a tight-fitting bodice, secured with decadent strap detailing and adorned with bows. Her dress extended out into a floor-sweeping skirt and featured a design that melded baroque-style embroidery with dazzling beading and sequins. Meanwhile her updo was crafted by "Curl and Coil Kisser" hairstylist Nicola Harrowell.

Who was Queen Charlotte?

History buffs likely already know that India's character did in fact exist in real life. Charlotte, previously a minor German princess, became the Queen of Great Britain and Ireland in 1961 following her marriage to King George III. The pair produced 15 children and were thought to have been happy together for the first 25 years of their marriage. Sadly, their union was marred when King George became mentally ill and they led more separate lives.

What is India Amarteifio's official Instagram?

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio can be found on Instagram under the username @india_amarteifio

What is 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' about?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is streaming May 4 2023 on Netflix. The show focuses on "The romance that started it all." It follows a young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England, which sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this prequel of the "Bridgerton" universe.

