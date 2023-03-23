Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story drops official trailer and fans are swooning The Netflix series stars India Amarteifio as the titular character

The official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been released and we're more excited than ever to watch it. Fans were quick to react to the full-length trailer on social media and many were saying the same thing.

The racy period drama, which is a prequel to the popular Shonda Rhimes-created show, will be released on Netflix in May and stars India Amarteifio in the titular role as young Queen Charlotte. To get a glimpse of what's in store, check out the video below where you can watch the trailer in full.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts online and it seems plenty were in agreement that it looks incredible! One person wrote: "Bridgerton is one of those bingeable shows with many such doses. This lavish period drama inspires teas and duvets and speaking with outrageously posh syntaxes. I'm excited for this Spinoff."

A second added on Twitter: "This looks amazing! I can't wait!," as a third commented: "This trailer is fantastic! Cannot wait to watch #queencharlotte." A fourth, meanwhile, said: "Oooh it looks promising. I love a good forced proximity/arranged marriage trope."

Golda Rosheuvel will also appear in the prequel series

For those not familiar with the plot, the synopsis reads: "Centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

Also appearing in the cast is Golda Rosheuvel who will be reprising her role as the queen alongside her younger counterpart India. Playing the young King George is Corey Mylchreest, while Adjoa Andoh will also appear as the beloved Lady Agatha Danbury.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story lands on Netflix on 4 May.

