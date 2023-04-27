Kim Kardashian just gave us a major clue about her 2023 Met Gala outfit

There are just a few days to go until fashion's most hotly anticipated night of the calendar and we seriously cannot wait. Trust last year's headline stealer, Kim Kardashian, to hint that her 2023 Met Gala outfit is going to be truly legendary (although frankly, we'd expect nothing less at this point).

Topping her Marilyn Monroe moment from 2022 was always going to be a tall order, but it seems that the entrepreneur is pulling out all the stops to ensure that this year's look lives up to expectation

READ: The 17 most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time

In a recent Instagram post shared with her 353m followers, Kim hinted that she would be sticking to the theme to the utmost degree.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," Kim revealed in the caption. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

MORE: The 15 best Met Gala beauty looks of all time

READ: New photos show the damage done to Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Gown

© Getty Kim's teaser post coincided with a stylish red carpet appearance at the Time100 Gala

We're thrilled that fashion's favourite feline is getting a look in ahead of Monday's event which is dedicated to her late owner. Global design luminary Karl Lagerfeld was utterly devoted to Choupette, his blue-cream tortie Birman cat, until his death in 2019. She even provided him some major inspiration – to this day Karl's eponymous label still sells graphic T-shirts featuring Choupette's likeness.

Kim posed on the bed in a lavish hotel room alongside the fashion-forward feline and also shared some snaps of her admiring some sketches from the designer's archive.

So, will the reality star be honouring Karl's beloved pet in her Met Gala outfit? Only time will tell, but we reckon if Kim does go down the Choupette route, it will be totally purrfect.

What is the theme of the 2023 Met Gala?

This year, the ball marks the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition. On Monday May 1, New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art will welcome an onslaught of looks inspired by the late Karl Lagerfeld's career.

MORE: 7 dresses that are perfect for this year's Karl Lagerfeld themed Met Gala

The dress code of the Met Gala is always linked to the theme of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, meaning that this year, attendees have been invited to honour the German-born designer's unique creative vision and illustrious back catalogue which included tenures at Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.