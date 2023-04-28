10 chic places to watch King Charles III’s Coronation in London

We've found the most perfectly picturesque parks, pubs and places to watch the historic accession to the throne on May 6

King Charles III’s coronation is almost here. Considering the event is the first in most people's lifetimes (plus the bonus of an extra bank holiday), you should be celebrating the occasion like royalty too.

"The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

© Getty Queen Consort and King Charles during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2022

Alongside a look book of fashion predictions, including what stylists think Princess Kate should wear for the occasion, we've also scoped out the chicest, most Instagram worthy places to watch the coronation on Saturday. From Chelsea street parties to rooftop restaurants overlooking Buckingham Palace, there's something for everyone to celebrate in style.

Mayfair’s Coronation Garden Party

Grab a deckchair, sip on some sparkling wine and watch the Coronation on the big screen at Mayfair’s Coronation Garden Party in its iconic Grosvenor Square. The soiree will include plenty of food and drink stalls, immersive floral installations and live music.

Reuben’s at the Palace

Rueben’s is recognised for it's quintessentially British afternoon tea that overlooks the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace. Celebrate the King than with a coronation themed afternoon tea that takes inspiration from the Royal family and Commonwealth, and incorporates seasonal ingredients like pears and peaches.

1 Lombard Street, City of London

The iconic restaurant will be showing the ceremony on large screens, with entertainment throughout the day. In honour of the celebration, head chef James Holden has curated a menu that celebrates the best of British, including coronation chicken, lamb shoulder shepherds pie and of course, scones with clotted cream.

Mosimann’s Private Members Club

Royal Warrant holder Mosimann’s is opening its doors in the heart of Belgravia to members and non-members to celebrate the coronation with an exclusive lunch in an exclusive setting. Enjoy a two course lunch or enjoy a post-ceremony celebratory supper, with a three course dinner. A four course lunch with champagne is also available on the Sunday to watch the official coronation concert.

King’s Road Coronation Party

Chelsea’s famous street is the ultimate place to celebrate witht he likes of the Royal Hospital’s Chelsea Pensioners,The Chelsea Arts Club, the Saatchi Gallery and Peter Jones. It will be pedestrianised from Sloane Square to Cheltenham Terrace to host an exquisite street party. The pub 'Kings House' will be live screening the procession with a party in its new garden with royal themed cocktails. Afterwards, a DJ will be playing until 2am.

The Milestone Hotel, Kensington

The five star boutique hotel opposite Kensington Palace is the perfect, quintessentially British place to celebrate the event. Both a coronation lunch and an afternoon tea are available, with the latter available during the live screening.

Aquavit, St James'

Nordic restaurant Aquavit combines super chic interiors with a Scandinavian flair. Located in St James', they're hosting a Coronation ‘Fike’ Afternoon Tea that includes Danish sandwiches and Swedish desserts. There will also be screens outside that will be showing the Coronation activities across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Holland Park

© Getty Holland Park

One of London’s most iconic parks will have big screens to watch the ceremony as well as live entertainment. Ideally sat on the cusp of High Street Kensington, grab lunch from one of the famous streets quaint cafes and some champagne, and either roll out your own red carpet (aka picnic blanket) or perch on one of the park’s deckchairs.

Hampton Court

Where better to watch the coronation that in the grounds of a royal palace? Hampton Court is inviting the public to bring a picnic along to watch a live screening of the weekend's events. The palace itself isn't open, but selected gardens, the cafe, toilets and shops are.

Galvin at Windows, Mayfair

If a good view of the real life coronation is what you’re after, look no further. The restaurant which sits on the 28th floor of the London Hilton Hyde Park Lane handily overlooks Buckingham Palace for you to get a glimpse of the procession from above. A five course tasting menu is available including foods rumoured to be the King’s favourite during his childhood…

