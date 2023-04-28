7 Eco-conscious brands to have on your radar according to Amelia Windsor

The word ‘sustainability’ has become increasingly vague, While often used by brands to make themselves seem greener than they are, it goes without saying that having the environment at the heart of a brand’s ethos is vital for us all.

Despite the huge impact on the planet that the fashion world is having, there are glimmers of light with brands exploring ways of being more environmentally responsible with exciting new materials, including deadstock, design methods that are less wasteful as well as by celebrating the artisans and makers of their pieces, thereby creating collections with meaning and purpose that can stand out from the busy noise of the industry.

Here are 7 incredible brands to have on your radar:

The Meaning Well

Established by fashion consultant Katie Ruensumran during lockdown as a way to support designers and creators in the fashion industry, The Meaning Well pieces are all made by artisans in London with deadstock fabrics, sourced from factories across the UK, whether that be clothing or upholstery. The one size fits all collections feature oversized shirts, billowing dresses as well as matching crop tops with skirts. Ruensumran’s designs enable anyone to feel dressed up no matter the occasion due to their comfort and easy wearing. Reusing the same silhouettes every collection allows for stylish pieces that ignore the trends so if purchased now you can be sure to be wearing these looks throughout the year.

The Meaning Well's green damask-jacquard Amelia bralette is artisanally upcycled from deadstock fabric, demonstrating the label's zero-waste philosophy.

£340 FROM MATCHES

Fanfare

Fanfare is a fully environmentally and ethically conscious label set up by Esther Knight, who previously worked with Vivienne Westwood, who was an inspiration to her. Knight recently won the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards in 2022. Recognising the extraordinary levels of waste in the industry having worked as a buyer in the fast fashion world, Knight’s pieces are made from upcycled, recycled and organic materials, including those headed for landfill. Focusing mainly on denim, but also including tailored linen suits as well as organic knitwear, Fanfare has created a repurposing programme which enables customers to have their denim made into something new, whether it be a corset or a new pair of jeans with embroidery.

For London Fashion Week Fanfare launched six special upcycled pieces made using wastage denim fabric & jeans. These corsets have been re-constructed from clothing that was wastage, giving them a second life by their talented design team.

£79 FROM FANFARE

TOVE

Danish brand TOVE was set up by duo Camille Perry and Holly Wright in 2019 with clean cut and modern pieces that are made to last. TOVE translates as strength and beauty in Danish and will seamlessly take the wearer from home to their place of work and onto their place of leisure. Having worked together for many years and witnessed the mass production of clothing, their biannual collections are made in Portugal, using natural and organic materials and recycled quality fabrics from mills in Italy. The collections result in generous use of material cut and draped in unique and elegant ways allowing the wearer to be confident they will stand out in the crowd.

Cut from luxurious sand washed silk satin, Tove's sleeveless Cecily Top is the perfect piece to keep in your wardrobe season after season. Delicate ties at the waist mean the top can be adjusted to suit your needs £365 FROM TOVE

Arkitaip

With the Summer months approaching and the wish to wear light linen once more look to Arkitaip founded by Lea Wieser with her mother Michi. Their collections are entirely made from soft and luxurious organic linen, along with gorgeous handmade crochet tops by Michi. Their aim is that each piece is passed down from mother to daughter for generations to come . Spanish wrap skirts and sexy halter neck tops and mini playsuits, Arkitaip has you covered for the balmy evenings we hope are ahead. Plus, they have just partnered with the alterations app SOJO who will tailor your piece perfectly to you for £15 and have it back to you in five short days.

To make your linen pieces last for years to come. Choose a mild or organic washing detergent and gentle wash cycle a when machine-washing your piece. This is especially important when washing natural fibers like linen as a high spin speed breaks the fabric's fibers and the garment will lose softness.

£165.00 FROM ARKITAIP

SIKA

Designer Phyllis Taylor studied pattern cutting at London College of Fashion before starting her brand SIKA, originally making her collections entirely herself in London before moving production to Ghana where she has family. Taylor took the opportunity to celebrate all the seamstresses and tailors, who are masters at their craft, cutting patterns by hand. Taylor also ensures they are paid fairly and acknowledged fully in her work. Using bold and vibrant Ghanian prints, Taylor’s puffed sleeved, ruffled necklines and off the shoulder dresses are bursting with life and will be a treasured piece in your wardrobe to whip out at summer festivities and will energise you to dance the night away.

This 100% cotton dress is designed in London and handmade in Ghana by the brand's skilled garment production team. £255.00 FROM SIKA

Revival Ldn

Rosette Ale founded Revival Ldn in 2016 after years of research and a Fashion diploma under her belt. Ale’s bold and unique pieces are made from repurposed denim that Ale sources from manufacturers as well as those heading to landfill. These textiles are carefully taken apart and remade by Rosette and a team of local women artisans in East London. These final pieces are drawn from the inspirations of 90s Hip Hop and Ale’s West African Heritage. The results are carefully crafted and sexy pieces that are ideal for a night of dancing or a sunny day festival this summer. Ale’s designs range from corseted dresses, halter neck tops and recently a denim patchwork bag that was made in collaboration with Marlow London to fill with your essentials as you go about on your summer adventures. Ale also works with a training programme at HMP downview prison, providing women inmates with creative skills.

Revival’s classic flare sleeve top is Made from reclaimed jeans. This top changes the ‘denim-on-denim’ game as its off-shoulder element and subtly flared sleeves create a figure-hugging yet chic silhouette.

£59.00 FROM REVIVAL

Annie Officiel

In true French style, Charlotte Lansard has created an effortlessly chic brand with minimalist pieces that can be dressed up or down depending on what mood the wearer is in. Sourcing high quality fabrics from Europe and made entirely in a studio in London, each limited collection contains timeless and elegantly cut pieces that will become staple go-tos in your wardrobe. Each new launch includes easily parable pieces with those from the previous ones, allowing you to build your own collection that aligns with your signature style. Whether you’re looking for those perfect palazzo trousers or an iconic black dress, Annie Officiel has mastered the classics for the woman of today.