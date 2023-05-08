The 7 best celebrity Instagram posts from the coronation weekend

Check out these must-see A-list and royal social media snaps from the historic occasion...

Watched by audiences worldwide, the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 and the subsequent concert on May 7 were momentous occasions in British history. Infused with pomp and pageantry, the ceremonies held at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle respectively, were lavish affairs and we are still reeling from the level of regalia on display.

But priceless jewels and opulent robes aside for a moment, certain members of the guest list caught our eye with their top notch coronation 'fits, from Katy Perry's pink Vivienne Westwood ensemble she wore to Westminster Abbey to Sofia Richie's viva magenta co-ord she donned to watch her father perform at the concert.

Documenting such a historic occasion and paying their own tribute to our new monarch via social media was the priority for plenty of major names, including Princess Eugenie, Nicole Scherzinger and even Miss Piggy, who made a surprise appearance at the concert.

Hello! Fashion shares the best royal and celebrity Instagram posts from the coronation weekend:

Katy Perry

© Instagram @katyperry

The nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when Katy Perry was able to locate he seat in Westminster Abbey, and the singer treated us with a series of posts in homage to late British designer Vivienne Westwood, whose garments she wore to watch King Charles III get crowned.

Sofia Richie

Stylist Liat Baruch dressed Sofia Richie for the coronation concert, where she watched her father Lionel Richie perform. Sofia opted for a magenta Destree suit, teamed with Saint Laurent heels.

Zenouska Mowatt

© Instagram @zenouska1

The granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, cousin of the late Queen, attended the coronation concert alongside her family members including Marina Windsor, wearing a striking lime green gown by Carolina Herrera.

Princess Eugenie of York

© Instagram @princesseugenie

"Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching. What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth," Princess Eugenie said in the caption of her post, sharing behind the scenes photos of her coronation day experience with her followers on Instagram.

Pretty Yende

Operatic soprano Pretty Yende, who performed at Westminster Abbey during King Charles III's coronation on May 6th, wore dazzling jewellery by Graff and a canary yellow custom couture dress by Stephane Rolland which she shared details of on her Instagram.

Nicole Scherzinger

Stylist and creative consultant Karl Willett shared a high-octane photo of his client Nicole Scherzinger in the "perfect royal gown" ahead of her coronation concert performance wearing couture designer Nicolas Jebran teamed with Gina heels and Aariya jewellery.

Miss Piggy

Diva superstar and fashion icon Miss Piggy attended the coronation concert and flirted on camera with Hugh Bonneville. "Moi is officially one step closer to royalty! It was an unbelievable honor to attend the #CoronationConcert for King Charles III with @kermitthefrog. Call moi about that Dame convo we were having, @bonhughbon" She told her followers after the event.

What happened during the coronation process?

A milestone moment in British history, King Charles III was crowned sovereign at Westminster Abbey on May 6. In a ceremony steeped in tradition, King Charles was anointed with holy oil and had the St. Edward's Crown bestowed upon his head, marking his formal investiture with regal power.

