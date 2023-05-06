The most glamorous guests at the coronation

The coronation of King Charles III is being watched by audiences across the globe, all of us keen to steal a glimpse of the glitz and glamour of Princess Kate and the entire British royal family.

The event is of course an illustrious affair, especially when it comes to the fashion, and guests include A-listers, members of the commonwealth celebrities and foreign royals.

The best dressed guests at King Charles III’s coronation:

Katy Perry

© Getty Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Katy Perry opted for a royal-approved triple strand pearl Vivienne Westwood statement choker.

Jill Biden

© Getty Jill Biden looked elegant in cornflower blue

Jill Biden represented her husband, wearing a stunning periwinkle blue outfit.

Princess Charlene

© Getty Princess Charlene, pictured alongside her husband Prince Albert II, opted for a cream ensemble

The wife of Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a cream outfit and beret style fascinator.

Queen Letizia

© Getty King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia was resplendent in a pink skirt suit and dome shaped raffia hat.

Crown Princess Victoria

© Getty Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria arrived with the Swedish royal future queen opting to fly the flag for royal blue, and paired her ensemble with a prim blue Jackie O-style pill box hat.

Queen Rania of Jordan

© Getty Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan attended the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan arrived at Westminster Abbey with Rania opting for a pale pastel yellow dress and matching hat.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

© Jeff Spicer Crown Princess Marie-Chantal wore a pastel blue dress and matching fascinator

The Greek royal family, including Queen Anne-Marie, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, were out in full force to attend the coronation, with style icon Marie-Chantal opting for a pale blue custom Mary Katrantzou outfit.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark arrived with Mary wearing a deep aubergine hue which contracted beautifully against her stunning turquoise brooch, a gift from her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Sophie Trudeau

© Getty Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau made Canada proud, with Sophie opting for a dusky rose dress and saucer hat.

Samantha Cameron

© Getty Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha

Samantha Cameron went for a red patterned dress and matching hat.

Lady Louise Windsor

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor walks beside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as she enters Westminster Abbey

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Countess of Wessex understood the assignment when it came to her coronation outfit. Opting for a stunning blue and white patterned dress.

