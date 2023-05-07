Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Scherzinger, Katy Perry, Stella McCartney: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert
The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

Katy Perry led the glamour at Windsor Castle

coronation best dressed
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital EditorLondon

The coronation concert of King Charles III is the jewel in the crown in a weekend of festivities that has delighted royal fans across the globe. On the day of the coronation itself all of us were captivated by the dazzling jewellery as well as Princess Kate’s unique headpiece, not to mention her stunning Alexander McQueen ensemble

Taking part in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public, tonight's concert was an equally illustrious affair. A-list guests including Stella McCartney and Katy Perry are putting their best fashion foot forward of course, and we can’t get enough.

Princess Kate in red suit with long brunette hair
Princess Kate was seated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the concert

The 10 best dressed guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert:

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger wows on the red carpet© Getty
Nicole Scherzinger wows on the red carpet

Singer Nicole Scherzinger opted for a sultry LBD, paired with vertiginous platform heels.

Stella McCartney

Fashion designer Stella McCartney© Getty
Fashion designer Stella McCartney

Designer Stella McCartney brought her trademark elegance to the event wearing her own label’s oversized tartan blazer in grey and leather trousers.

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith made a stand for the environment in her red carpet ensemble. 

Motsi Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse was styled by Alice Juhas and wore a twinkling black suit from Vera Mont which she paired with jewellery from Boodles and an updo crafted by Dionne Smith with elegant makeup by Heidi North

Akshata Murty

The glamorous former-fashion designer and wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore a stunning blue silk dress. 

Katy Perry

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
Katy gave a stunning rendition of Firework

Katy Perry wore a voluminous gold foil dress with matching sleeves and oversized earrings.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage dazzled in an emerald green evening gown. 

Amanda Holden

amanda holden wearing plunging pink jacket and flares at king charles coronation concert
Amanda Holden looked amazing in a pink suit at King Charles' coronation concert

Amanda Holden channelled Barbiecore in a bright magenta suit for the event. 

Princess Kate

Princess Kate in red suit with long brunette hair
Princess Kate wore a double breasted red suit

The royal radiated regal elegance in a red suit and jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels. 

Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa wore a mustard co-ord ahead of his turn as Romeo for his coronation concert performance. 

