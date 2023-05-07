The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

The coronation concert of King Charles III is the jewel in the crown in a weekend of festivities that has delighted royal fans across the globe. On the day of the coronation itself all of us were captivated by the dazzling jewellery as well as Princess Kate’s unique headpiece, not to mention her stunning Alexander McQueen ensemble.
Taking part in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public, tonight's concert was an equally illustrious affair. A-list guests including Stella McCartney and Katy Perry are putting their best fashion foot forward of course, and we can’t get enough.
The 10 best dressed guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert:
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger wows on the red carpet
Singer Nicole Scherzinger opted for a sultry LBD, paired with vertiginous platform heels.
Stella McCartney
Designer Stella McCartney brought her trademark elegance to the event wearing her own label’s oversized tartan blazer in grey and leather trousers.
Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith made a stand for the environment in her red carpet ensemble.
Motsi Mabuse
Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse was styled by Alice Juhas and wore a twinkling black suit from Vera Mont which she paired with jewellery from Boodles and an updo crafted by Dionne Smith with elegant makeup by Heidi North.
Akshata Murty
The glamorous former-fashion designer and wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore a stunning blue silk dress.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry wore a voluminous gold foil dress with matching sleeves and oversized earrings.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage dazzled in an emerald green evening gown.
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden channelled Barbiecore in a bright magenta suit for the event.
Princess Kate
Princess Kate wore a double breasted red suit
The royal radiated regal elegance in a red suit and jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels.
Ncuti Gatwa
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa wore a mustard co-ord ahead of his turn as Romeo for his coronation concert performance.
