The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

The coronation concert of King Charles III is the jewel in the crown in a weekend of festivities that has delighted royal fans across the globe. On the day of the coronation itself all of us were captivated by the dazzling jewellery as well as Princess Kate’s unique headpiece, not to mention her stunning Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Taking part in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public, tonight's concert was an equally illustrious affair. A-list guests including Stella McCartney and Katy Perry are putting their best fashion foot forward of course, and we can’t get enough.

Princess Kate was seated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the concert

The 10 best dressed guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert:

Nicole Scherzinger

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger wows on the red carpet

Singer Nicole Scherzinger opted for a sultry LBD, paired with vertiginous platform heels.

Stella McCartney

© Getty Fashion designer Stella McCartney

Designer Stella McCartney brought her trademark elegance to the event wearing her own label’s oversized tartan blazer in grey and leather trousers.

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith made a stand for the environment in her red carpet ensemble.

Motsi Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse was styled by Alice Juhas and wore a twinkling black suit from Vera Mont which she paired with jewellery from Boodles and an updo crafted by Dionne Smith with elegant makeup by Heidi North.

Akshata Murty

The glamorous former-fashion designer and wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore a stunning blue silk dress.

Katy Perry

© Chris Jackson Katy gave a stunning rendition of Firework

Katy Perry wore a voluminous gold foil dress with matching sleeves and oversized earrings.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage dazzled in an emerald green evening gown.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden looked amazing in a pink suit at King Charles' coronation concert

Amanda Holden channelled Barbiecore in a bright magenta suit for the event.

Princess Kate

Princess Kate wore a double breasted red suit

The royal radiated regal elegance in a red suit and jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa wore a mustard co-ord ahead of his turn as Romeo for his coronation concert performance.

