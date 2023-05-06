5 style moments you may have missed at the coronation

These are the key fashion details you may not have spotted

Royal style obsessives have been counting down the days until King Charles III's coronation for months now, and the historic event has finally arrived.

Suffice to say, the main ceremony at Westminster Abbey overflowed with pomp and pageantry, and everyone in attendance took pains to ensure that their coronation day outfits were picture perfect. From Jill Biden's granddaughter's fashion debut to Pippa Middleton's pastel yellow moment, we were seriously impressed by the calibre of outfits on display.

What happened during the coronation process?

A milestone moment in British history, King Charles III was crowned sovereign at Westminster Abbey on May 6. In a ceremony steeped in tradition, King Charles was anointed with holy oil and had the St. Edward's Crown bestowed upon his head, marking his formal investiture with regal power.

Hello! Fashion shares the style moments you may have missed from the coronation:

1. Finnegan Biden

© Getty Jill Biden attended the coronation with her granddaughter Finnegan

Jill Biden's granddaughter Finnegan exuded spring elegance in custom Markarian. She wore the luxury NYC-based label's 'Sommer Seamed Corset Dress' with a matching cape in a buttermilk yellow silk crepe. She topped things off with a matching headband, courtesy Markarian's long-term collaborator Gigi Burris, adorned with roses to represent the official flower of Washington, D.C.

2. Princess Charlotte

© Getty Princess Charlotte was the spit of her mother

Princess Charlotte was Princess Kate's 'mini-me' in a statement headpiece that echoed the foliate effect of her mother's. The pair wore dazzling custom creations by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork.

3. Pippa Middleton

© Getty Pippa Middleton opted for a pastel yellow ensemble

Pippa Middleton wore a pale yellow coat dress by royal-approved designer Claire Mischevani. The long-sleeved piece featured a wide 1950s skirt silhouette and a fitted bodice, shaped using darts under the bust. The Princess of Wales' sister topped things off with a low pair of nude court shoes and a softly curved headpiece.

4. Edward Enninful

© Karwai Tang Edward Enninful wore a morning suit by Savile Row tailoring house Huntsman

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wore a bespoke morning suit by esteemed Savile Row tailoring house Huntsman, featuring a pale blue waistcoat, a navy spotted tie, a black overcoat and grey striped trousers.

5. Princess Marie-Chantal

© Getty Princess Marie-Chantal opted for a pale blue day dress by Mary Katrantzou

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal wore a pale cornflower blue crepe day dress by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou. The asymmetric piece featured draped bow detailing, an elegant midi circle skirt, and a slim belt.

