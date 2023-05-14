The gowns and couture outfits we couldn’t get enough of in Liverpool

Eurovision always delivers plenty of surprising moments as far as the style stakes are concerned, and this year was no exception.

The OTT outfits of the performers have often been the object of satirical commentary, even Will Ferrell’s Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was just as much a spoof of the onstage costumes as the event itself.

With 2023’s event taking place in Liverpool and the Princess of Wales making a surprise appearance, it would be remiss not to turn our attention to the occasion, and there was plenty of fashion fodder to feast our eyes on.

Here are 5 incredible style moments you missed from Eurovision 2023:

Loreen

For her winning performance Swedish singer Loreen relied on the services of couture designer Fadi El Khoury. He has dressed the likes of the Swedish royal family and attended the Ecole Superieure de Mode et des Beaux Arts in Paris. He trained under John Galliano at Christian Dior and Alber Elbaz at Lanvin, so knows how to create a stellar 'fit.

Princess Kate

As viewers tuned into the grand final on Saturday evening, they were treated to a video of Princess Kate showing off her incredible piano skills. The royal could be seen performing in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, wearing a stunning blue Jenny Packham gown which she teamed with the Queen Mother Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings.

Alesha Dixon

Of course Alesha dazzled in her blue dress during the grand finale, but during the semi finals she donned a custom Celia Kritharioti couture gown that had us mesmerized. Styled by Laury Smith she teamed the look with vintage jewellery from Susan Caplan.

Hannah Waddingham

Styled by James Yardley, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has served plenty of looks in this year’s song content, but knocked it out of the park in her angelic pink embellished gown which featured avant garde flowing sleeves.

Mae Muller

Mae Muller may not have won the contest but she delivered a winning look on the ‘Turquoise Carpet’ during the opening ceremony in the form of her draped lilac Agro Studio hooded dress. The look was crafted by London design duo, George E. Oxby and Angus Cockram.

