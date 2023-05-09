Did Princess Kate's Coronation dress look familiar? Here's where you've seen it before...

Official portraits of the royal family finally revealed her Alexander McQueen gown in its full glory, and it's giving us major deja vu...

For the fashion fans, we thought the conversation surrounding coronation fashion was over. We’ve already discussed the 30 best dressed guests from the ceremony, the 7 best Instagram's from the concert (and the 3 biggest fashion trends), similar suits to Princess Kate’s red Alexander McQueen number and of course, her incredible embellished headpiece that none of us were expecting.

What else could we possibly decipher now that we’re totally back to normal: with no more extra bank holidays, or street parties with friends or events to see new 'corrie nash' outfits at? Well you're in luck, the release of the official portraits of the Royal Family from the event, have finally revealed dazzling photos of the Princess of Wales' dress (which was previously obscured by her blue mantle) and we noticed that we've actually seen her dress before...

MORE: 3 Coronation Concert fashion trends you need to know for Summer 2023: Princess Kate, Sofia Richie, Zara Tindall & more

RELATED: Meghan Markle wore Victoria Beckham in the chicest quiet luxury hiking look

Yesterday (May 8), the official coronation portraits were shared with King Charles and Queen Camilla's 13 million strong followers on Instagram, one of which included a family portrait of all working senior royals.

Realistically, we’ve all been desperately waiting for a full image of her stunning white McQueen gown that she wore underneath her ceremonial robes (there was a reason all female royals wore white to the coronation), and the photos put her dress in full view. It boasted the most elegant sculpted v-shape neckline adorned with embroidery, and the same detailing along the cuffs. She also wore the late Queen’s Diamond Festoon necklace.

MORE: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

RELATED: We analysed Princess Kate's coronation outfit, and this is what we found out

© Getty She wore the same style Alexander McQueen dress in 2019.

It was only yesterday that we explained how the Princess proved why it’s important to find your own personal style, and dressing comfortably as opposed to following trends is a key styling hack. Her coronation outfit also proved this, as she wore the exact same design - also by Alexander McQueen - as she did to the Diplomatic Corps Reception in 2019.

Only her former dress was navy, velvet and eschewed embroidery. She also wore the same blue sash that symbolises her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order honour from the Queen and the yellow brooch that signifies the Royal Family Order. She paired her former gown with the famous Lover's Knot Tiara from Garrard.

© Getty The neckline was the exact same sculpted v-neck shape

Even during the first Coronation ceremony in 70 years, Princess Kate is making a fashion statement that we can all take on board, and that is to 'stay true' to your signature style. From one the most stylish royals on the planet, would we expect anything less?

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.