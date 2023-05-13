Kate Middleton showcases incredible piano skills in unexpected Eurovision appearance

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance at Eurovision 2023. As viewers tuned into the grand final on Saturday evening, they were treated to a video of Princess Kate and her incredible piano skills. Filmed delivering an instrumental piano performance as part of the opening sequence of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the royal could be seen performing in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Princess Kate could be seen performing in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle

The opening film introduced last year's champions, Kalush Orchestra, who performed their winning entry, Stefania, from the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine. Throughout the performance, they were joined by a range of British contributors, including The Princess of Wales, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone.

The instrumental piano performance given by the Princess was created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

It appears that Princess Kate had chosen to wear a Jenny Packham gown in blue in a symbolic nod to Ukraine, who should have been hosting this year's contest. As a result of the country's ongoing conflict with Russia, Eurovision 2023 was moved to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool city centre.

Royal fans may also notice that Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing earrings from her personal collection.

The royal wore a blue evening gown by Jenny Packham

It's not the first time that Prince William's wife has demonstrated her musical talents. On Christmas Eve 2021, Kate accompanied Tom Walker on the piano as he performed his poignant new song 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' during the program. Tom has since described his and the royal's duet as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it," the Scottish singer said, according to ITV.

In an interview with The Sun, Tom explained: "It was so well received, I probably owe her royalties now. She sent me a letter thanking me for the opportunity but it should be me thanking her.

"It was a wonderful experience and she was so warm. She made the effort to thank all the musicians but it was us who felt so grateful to be part of something so special."

