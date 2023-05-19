Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore 2023's hottest accessory on the Cannes red carpet

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s 2023 red carpet dress code consists of two things: crisp cream two-piece suits with a statement base layer peeking through, and fitted black floor-length gowns that ooze sultry sophistication.

Though we’ve loved everything on her recent style agenda (which juxtaposes her usual wardrobe that is as broad as her talent), her outfit to the Indiana Jones: The Dial Of Destiny premiere at Cannes Film Festival last night blew us away. She embodied old Hollywood film star in an exquisite Schiaparelli gown, only furthered with her surprising statement accessory that amped up the retro glam.

MORE: Cannes Film Festival: 15 best dresses of all time

RELATED: Cannes 2023: The best dresses from the film festival so far

© Getty Phoebe stunned in Schiaparelli couture

The Fleabag actress, who plays Indiana Jones’ goddaughter Helena Shaw in the latest installment, posed on the red carpet with her co-star and acting royalty Harrison Ford, for his fifth and final stint as the movie’s iconic eponymous character. Phoebe wore a black, mermaid dress from the French-Italian house’s SS23 couture collection. The slinky bodice gives 90s slip dress vibes, with gathered material protruding from the hem to create that dramatic silhouette.

Surprisingly, against many the stellar looks we’ve seen at this year’s festival, Phoebe totally eschewed jewellery. We imagine this was to let her stunning black opera gloves do all the talking. Does any accessory say sophisticated glam more?

MORE: Princess Kate's opera gloves were the chicest accessory at the 2023 BAFTAs

RELATED: Cannes 2023: All the incredible street style moments from La Croisette

© Getty She walked the red carpet with her co-star Harrison Ford

The Princess of Wales also approves of the evening gloves for 2023 that have been the chicest special occasion accessory since the 1940s. At the BAFTAs this year, the stylish royal wore a white Alexander McQueen gown paired with the gold statement earrings that we’d argue started this year’s biggest bijouterie trend. But the pièce de resistance of her BAFTA-worthy ensemble was her black full-length gloves that exuded classic glamour.

© Getty Princess Kate also wore black opera gloves on the red carpet this year

Indiana Jones: The Dial Of Destiny may have received a five minute standing ovation, but Phoebe Waller Bridge’s outfit also deserved its own extended round of applause…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.