Meghan Markle made a very surprising alteration to her gold gala dress

The Duchess received the Woman of Vision Award in an outfit totally opposite to her usual style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for the first time since the King’s Coronation to attend the Women of Vision gala in New York City last night, where the Duchess received the Woman of Vision award.

She has a penchant for juxtaposing her elevated minimalist wardrobe for special occasions. From her red Carolina Herrera gown to her potential revenge dress, she’s no stranger to making a statement with her epic red carpet glam.

Last night she oozed glamour in a gold fitted midi dress from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz. The look was a surprising (but stunning) choice for many reasons - here’s why…

MORE: Meghan Markle is re-entering her 'Suits' style era and you probably didn't notice

RELATED: Meghan Markle wore Victoria Beckham in the chicest quiet luxury hiking look

© Getty The Duke and Duchess made their first appearance since the King's Coronation

The silhouette itself was much more daring than Meghan’s usual red carpet attire. The delectable dress boasted a bustier style bodice, a sweetheart neck and a cut out above the upper torso. Cut out's were 2022's biggest trend, and as she did with scarf jackets, she has proven it's not going anywhere for 2023.

Even more surprisingly, Meghan decided to make the dress – which originally featured adjustable straps – strapless. Though she’s worn off-the-shoulder dresses before (notably her white Dior gown), the choice of bandeau combined with the original detailing channelled the former actress’ pre-duchess era. We did tell you that she was re-entering her Suits style era…

© Getty She made surprising alterations to her incredible dress

She paired the look with a yellow bag from one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, and barely there gold heels from Tom Ford. If there’s one person we can usually bet on wearing court heels for literally any occasion, it’s Meghan. From Dior to royal favourites Gianvito Rossi, she usually never strays too far away from her pointed toe pumps.

MORE: Prince Harry is entering his 'Hollywood style' era and no one saw it coming





RELATED: Meghan Markle's pink shorts suit is nearly sold out: Here's how to get her spring look

© Getty She received the Woman of Vision award





But, as with her golden goddess gown, the whole ensemble was completely different to her usual style of dressing. Suffice to say she stuns in everything she wears.

Meghan was honoured with the prestigious award for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.

When accepting her award after walking on to the stage to Alicia Keys’ Girl on Fire, Meghan said: “Because of this foundation, so many of our youth have been instilled with self-worth and limitless possibility no matter their race, gender, class, sexual orientation, disability or age. Your collective work in pursuit of a world where every person is truly valued is nothing short of awe inspiring.”

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox