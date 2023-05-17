Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra: The unmissable high jewellery moments from Bulgari's Venice soirée

The brand ambassadors joined the brand in Italy for the release of its stunning new collection 'Mediterranea'

When Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jones are in the same room, you know it’s going to be an exquisite event.

The powerhouse trio, who are also global ambassadors for Bulgari, attended the brand's event to celebrate the release of its new High Jewellery collection “Mediteranea”, and the jewellery moments from across the evening were incredible.

To embody the spirit of the Mediterranean-inspired collection, the event was held at the Palazzo Soranzo Van Axel in Venice, a historic 15th century gothic palace.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway encapsulated the golden Mediterranean sunset perfectly as she stunned in an embellished hooded gown from Atelier Versace SS23 Couture. As if her outfit was dramatic enough, she paired the look with the most exquisite draping diamond and tourmaline necklace with layers of bracelets. If she could fly to the Cannes in this outfit, that would be perfect for this year's film festival red carpet...

Zendaya

Zendaya gave old Hollywood glamour in a custom black fishtail dress from Richard Quinn and a slick, side parting retro hairdo. The satin sweetheart neckline against the fitted bodice created the most eleganct, classic silhouette. Perfectly complimenting her gown, she wore a dazzling silver Serpenti necklace that cascaded down her neck, paired with dainty earrings that let the necklace do all the talking.

Priyanka Chopra Jones

Priyanka Chopra Jones was a vision in ruby red in a stunning ruched two piece from Miss Sohee’s SS23 couture collection. A statement diamante embellishment on the centre of the skirt was complemented by a multi-coloured Bulgari choker necklace and dangle earrings. Her matte deep red lip paired perfectly with her statement bijouterie.

Model’s including Stella Maxwell, Blesnia Minher and Eva Herzigova, walked down the mosaic runway wearing the incredible pieces from the collection's “Southern Radiance”, “East Meets West” and “Roman Splendor” ranges. All of which celebrate the landscapes encountered by Bulgari founder Sotirio Bulgari, on his journey from his homeland of Greece, across the Mediterranean before settling in Rome.

The Mediterranea collection takes into account ancient Greek and ancient Roman history, and was inspired by mosaics, Roman mythology and the vivacious spirit of the Bulgari house.

