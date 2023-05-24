Kate Moss' daughter Lila looks unrecognisable in Dua Lipa's Versace show

If you haven’t caught up with all the action from Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace’s high summer fashion show in Cannes, you are seriously missing out. If you have (thank goodness), you may have needed to take a second look at one of the marvellous models, as Kate Moss’ daughter Lila looked unrecognisable as she walked the runway. But there's one thing that was unmistakable: her undedeniably similar poker face to her mothers.

Lila Moss stunned as she strutted in a lilac mini dress from the ‘La Vacanza’ collection – of which every single look quite literally created the holiday wardrobe of dreams. The ‘Cady’ dress boasted a crystal mesh band with the label's signature buckle detailing and the Medusa emblem inspired by Versace’s SS95 designs.

© Versace Lila wore look 15 in the Dua Lipa x Donatella Versace show

Though the 20-year-old has walked for Versace previously (and Coperni and Miu Miu), the looks she’s previously donned on the runway adhere to her innately chic yet slightly experimental sartorial agenda – she’s her mother's daughter in that sense, that’s for sure.

But her look during last night's show was totally different. Aside from the colourful pastel dress and iconic metallic platforms, her long blonde tresses were scooped back in a high voluminous ponytail that gave major 60s vibes.

In case we hadn’t mentioned it, Lila’s mother is Kate Moss. Who of course has walked in too many shows, for too many brands for us to count. And one of those labels was Versace, where a young 22-year-old Kate looked exactly like her daughter whilst also wearing pastel colours and metallics during the Fall 1996 show.

© Getty Kate also wore pastels and metallics for Versace

A front row of star studded guests converged to witness Lila in Dua and Donatella’s show last night, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Simone Ashley and Lewis Hamilton.

Dua said on the collection: “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

The British singer-cum fashion designer showcased the collection during the Cannes Film Festival. Not only is this Dua's first design collab, but it's the first time Versace have opened the floor to a co-collaborator in this way, proving Dua has firmly cemented her status in the fashion industry.

