Lily James reveals the secret to her impeccable style

There are numerous stylists who we have to thank for doing what they do best and dressing some of the most stylish celebs on the planet. From Zendaya's stylist Law Roach to Dani Michelle aka the brains behind Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes, Liat Baruch who styles our quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie to Rob Zangardi who dresses everybody from Jennifer Lopez to Suki Waterhouse.

And the talent behind Lily James' impeccable looks. is Rebecca Corbin Murray. Of course, at Hello! Fashion it's our job (and our favourite pasttime) to know who is dressing who. But the Pam & Tommy actress flaunted her sartorial saint across social media during a trip to New York this week for the first time, whilst previewing a look from a secret project we're now desperate to know about.

Lily posted a series of images to her Instagram story with her glam squad who together make up the most stylish team ever. Lily posed with Rebecca and proved two things: the two have an incredibly close bond, and they both nail the off-duty chic style agenda. Rebecca wore coveted Prada loaferd with sheer socks which immediately confirmed she has impeccable style.

She also posed wiht her make up artist Valeria Ferreira and her trusty hairstylist Halley Brisker, who gave Hello! Fashion inside tips on: how he used a metal chain to style Lily's hair for the Met Gala and how he created the actress' chicest updo to date.

Lily shared a BTS snap from a secret shoot

Who is Lily James' stylist?

Rebecca Corbin Murray is an LA-based British stylist who has the likes of Simone Ashley, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh on her celebrity style roster alongside Lily.

The 40-year-old has worked with Lily for at least eight years, and is the brains behind her Cinderella promo looks in 2015bthat secured the actress' status as a budding fashion icon.

"When I go to shows, I sit there and think, 'That's a Lily look, that's a Florence look', she told British Vogue. "It might not be the look that a fashion editor would pick, but I know it will work."

It's undeniable that Lily has gone through a style renaissance since her rise to fame, and we have a feeling Rebecca may have had an influence in her red carpet confidence: "I tell them: If you want to be the movie star you have to dress like a movie star, even if you feel a bit silly,' - especially when you're English and you always act embarrassed about everything all the time." she told The Telegraph in 2016.

We'd show Rebecca off on social media if she produced us outfit concoctions of that calibre...

