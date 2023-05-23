Dua Lipa's Versace Show at Cannes 2023: Here's what went down

As much as we were looking forward to the Cannes red carpet, the La Croisette street style and the premiere of both Anita Pallenberg’s documentary and The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp’s new series The Idol, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for…

At Hello! Fashion, our sartorial-obsessed hearts are probably just as obsessed with Dua Lipa. So when we found out she was releasing a summer collection with Donatella Versace, May 23 was a date that went straight into our calendars…

The British singer and fashion muse showcased her first design collaboration during the Cannes Film Festival. Dua dazzled in the Medusa cut-out gown from her collection for the occasion. She channeled her signature Versace bandage-chic agenda in the stunning bodycon black maxi dress with cutouts around the chest and a cross-strap neckline. The flattering silhouette gave a new spin on the beloved upper midriff trend.

The collection titled La Vacanza was quite literally the holiday wardrobe of dreams. It was a concoction of the 90s meets 2023 in the most elevated, retro-inspired collection we've ever seen.

Inspired by Versace's 1995 collection, Dua and Donatella's collection boasted butterfly adornments that threw us into Y2K overload. From Barbiecore to metallics, vintage shoulder bags to towel mini dresses, La Vacanza oozed nostalgic designs combined with 2023's favourite styles: black with gold hardware, ruching, cutouts and... elevated thongs. Yes, you read that right. And it should come as no surprise considering Dua was a trailblazer for the visible thong trend of 2023...

Announcing the news, the sartorial maestro's uploaded a black and white Instagram image saying: “The news is out! We are excited to announce the Versace “La Vacanza” women’s collection, which we have co-designed. We will be showing the collection on Tuesday 23rd May in Cannes, France. We cannot wait to show you what we have created!”

This year’s film festival is a momentous occasion for the 27-year-old. All eyes were on for her first appearance on the red carpet. Not only because she debuted an exquisite new French-girl fringe alongside her slinky cut-out Celine gown, but also because it was her first appearance with her new beau Romain Gavras.

She debuted her fringe and her new beau, Romain Gravas

Dua is an undoubted Versace muse. She opened and closed the Italian label’s SS22 show, posed with Donatella at 2022’s Grammy awards, and sported a slew of iconic Versace looks on the red carpet (shoutout to her vintage AW92 at said Grammy’s).

The Dua Lipa La Vacanza collection is available to purchase now via versace.com

