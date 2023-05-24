Sofia Richie takes ‘quiet luxury’ off-duty in the coolest casual look ever

The model-cum-fashion designer stepped out in Los Angeles and showed us how to make sweatpants chic

There is nobody we turn to for elevated, chic style inspiration more than Sofia Richie right now.

The 24-year-old newlywed has become the unofficial poster girl for the 2023’s trend of the moment ‘quiet luxury’ since her slew of wedding outfits that definitely contend for the award of the most stylish pre-wedding, actual wedding, and honeymoon outfits ever.

© Getty Sofia took the quiet luxury trend off-duty

Now she’s schooled us on taking the beloved trend and making it super comfortable for those everyday errands that only require minimal sartorial effort.

The daughter of Lionel Richie stepped out in Los Angeles wearing wide leg sweatpants with a fitted black round neck top as a baselayer for her bright red cashmere cardigan from It-girl brand The Row. The label started by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen has become a household name for timeless luxury clothing.

What is quiet luxury?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” fashion stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.”

© Getty She wore a siren red cardigan from The Row

Her buttonless cashmere cardigan also incorporated the dopamine dressing trend – “The psychological connection between bright colours and our happiness is nothing new, but now we have a handy alliterative term to describe exactly what it means to dress to boost your mood.” Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin explained.

Shop Sofia Richie's cardigan:

This stunning cashmere cardi is elevated thanks to its unusual silhouette. The poppy-red is perfect to add some sunshine into your summer wardrobe. £2,240 AT MATCHESFASHION

Not to toot our own horns, but we correctly predicted that Sofia would wear Chanel on her wedding day (not that we were expecting three jaw-dropping ensembles from the label in one day…). But in the build up to her wedding, she donned everything from baby blue Khaite to Proenza Schouler mini dresses and the most stunning Chanel beach cover up we’ve ever seen.

Her latest outfit proved she’s as capable of influencing our going-out agenda as she is our everyday wardrobe. Now thanks to Sofia, popping to the shop for a pint of milk never looked so good…

