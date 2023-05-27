What going to Cannes is really like according to a top Influencer

Nina Suess reveals what it’s like to attend amfAR, and why content creators deserve a spot on the Croisette red carpet…

Nina Suess is a German digital creator and stylist who resides in London. Although your Insta feed is probably already awash with ‘Influencers’ Nina has set herself apart thanks to her bold sense of fashion, extravagant outfits and cutting-edge style.

Although there were many such content creators hitting the Croisette red caret this year, Nina was one of the handful who attended this year’s star-studded amfAR gala.

“Being in the industry for over 10 years, I know that I am extremely fortunate to attend this event and support a cause which is very close to my heart,” Nina tells Hello! Fashion from her Cannes hotel room, “Attending the 29th edition of the amfAR gala, the annual charity event held during the Film Festival has been one of the pinnacles and biggest honours for me this year.”

Nina on her way to amfAR

In 2023 there has been a lot of public discourse between fashion lovers and ‘purists’ who think the Croisette should be an ‘actress only’ event. “I was invited by MAC Cosmetics who have joined forces with amfAR to raise funds for life-saving AIDS research programs. They have raised over $500,000,000 since 1994 to fund research,” Nina explains, “I feel extremely honoured that I was able to attend and support the cause, I hope that critics may see my heart behind attending this year’s event.”

“Being aware of the recent criticism around the amfAR attendees, I can only say that perceptions around creatives, opinion leaders and entertainers are constantly evolving. I have received a lot of stigma around being an influencer within the past decade and I am glad and hopeful to see this dissolving more and more.”

“Attending the amfAR Gala among world’s greatest film stars and film professionals has been an honour and I recognise and appreciate how Cannes Film Festival and amfAR have opened these prestigious events to opinion leaders outside of the film industry.”

Luckily for us Nina let Hello! Fashion know what attending amfAR is really like…

How did you prepare for amfAR?

“At 1pm, make-up artists and hair stylists were already swirling around me. As I went through my mental checklist for the night I kept interrupting myself to ask: Am I really attending the amfAR Gala tonight?!” Nina explains, “It was an honour to be styled and attend with a charitable brand like MAC Cosmetics and feel so beautiful, thanks to their work.”

© Lionel Hahn Nina wore a dress by Millia London

What did you wear?

“As much as it was a fulltime job managing the gown (eg. making sure I didn’t pull down glasses, tables and vases when walking by!) wearing this stunning, voluminous dress by Millia London was a dream. I couldn’t have asked for a better outfit for the night, I couldn’t believe how perfectly it matched the blue carpet.”

What is amfAR like?

“With amfAR being one of fashionable and exclusive events during the festival, I usually curiously follow along when the Hollywood stars and models walk the carpet and show off their daringly glamorous and avant garde outfits. But suddenly here I was walking, dining, and celebrating among them, with Queen Latifah hosting the night,” reveals Nina, “We danced under the stars until the morning hours, overlooking the Mediterranean sea and enjoyed a truly glamorous and unforgettable night.”

